यूएन दखल वाले बयान पर घिरीं ममता, निर्मला सीतारमण ने किया पलटवार

FM Nirmala Sitharaman on WB CM Mamata Banerjee's remark on #CitizenshipAct: We never wanted a 3rd party or international fora's interference in our affairs. On a completely domestic matter she has chosen to ask for UN. Does she have no faith in institutions of India? pic.twitter.com/CHiq76utlf— ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on WB CM Mamata Banerjee's remark on #CitizenshipAct: I totally condemn her statement. And it is irresponsible of a chief minister to talk like that. pic.twitter.com/Aumv7JoEv9— ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
कर्नाटक में येदियुरप्पा सरकार के मंत्री सीटी रवि का एक विवादित बयान वाला वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है।
20 दिसंबर 2019