Home ›   India News ›   Nirmala sitraaman hits out at Mamata Banerjee

यूएन दखल वाले बयान पर घिरीं ममता, निर्मला सीतारमण ने किया पलटवार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 20 Dec 2019 10:58 PM IST
वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण
वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण - फोटो : ANI
नागरिकता कानून पर पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी की टिप्पणी पर वित मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण पलटवार किया। उन्होंने कहा हम कभी भी अपने मामलों में किसी तीसरे पक्ष या अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मंचों की दखलअंदाजी नहीं चाहते हैं। नागरिकता पूरी तरह से घरेलू मामला है पर ममता बनर्जी ने संयुक्त राष्ट्र से दखल की मांग की है। उन्होंने सवाल उठाया कि क्या उन्हें भारत के संस्थानों में कोई विश्वास नहीं है?
वित मंत्री ने कहा मैं उनके (ममता बनर्जी ) बयान की पूरी तरह से निंदा करती हूं। इस तरह की बात करना मुख्यमंत्री के लिए गैर जिम्मेदाराना है।
 
 

गौरतलब है कि नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के खिलाफ देश के कई राज्यों में हिंसक प्रदर्शन और राजनेताओं के बीच जुबानी जंग जारी है। कोलकाता में एक रैली के दौरान ममता ने कहा कि था नागरिकता कानून पर संयुक्त राष्ट्र जैसी संस्था द्वारा गठित कमेटी जनमत संग्रह कराए कि कितने लोग इसके पक्ष में हैं। 
 
nirmala sitharaman statement condemned mamta banerjee statement
