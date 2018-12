Jairampur(Arunachal Pradesh): 9 terrorists of NDFB (S) [National Democratic Front of Bodoland (Songbijit)] arrested last night in a jt. op of Army,Assam Rifles & Jairampur Police, when they were infiltrating into India from their training camp in Myanmar.Arms&ammunition recovered pic.twitter.com/o8y0V4Ceqt