नाइजीरिया: चर्च से लौट रहे लोगों पर अंधाधुंध फायरिंग, 21 लोगों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 02 Jan 2018 11:58 AM IST
Nigeria: Gunmen kill churchgoers, many peoples died
नाइजीरिया के ओमोकू क्षेत्र में एक शख्स ने अंधाधुंध फायरिंग कर दी जिसमें चर्च से लौट रहे 21 लोगों की मौत हो गई। ANI एजेंसी के मुताबिक मरने वाले लोगों में महिलाएं और बच्चे भी शामिल हैं।
यह सनसनीखेज वारदात ओमोकू के क्रिगानी रोड पर हुई। इस मामले में एक पूरे परिवार की मौत हो गई। बताहुल ने बताया कि जिन लोगों की मौत हुई वो लोग नए साल का जश्न मनाकर चर्च से लौट रहे थे। नाइजीरिया की पुलिस ने भी मामले की पुष्टि कर दी है। हालांकि उन्होंने मरने वालों की संख्या नहीं बताई।

पुलिस के प्रवक्ता ओमोनी नाम्दी ने बताया कि हम इस हमले की पुष्टि करते हैं, एक शख्स ने अंधाधुंध फायरिंग की जिसमें कई लोगों की मौत हो गई। हम रिपोर्ट तैयार कर रहे हैं जिसमें मरने वालों की संख्या की भी जानकारी दी जाएगी।
बीजेपी सांसद के बिगड़े बोल- 'हर देश में मरते हैं सेना के जवान, रोज मरते रहेंगे'

BJP MP Nepal Singh Said There is no country where the army personnel do not die
  2 जनवरी 2018
  • +

मुस्लिम महिलाएं के हज जाने पर ओवैसी बोले- सऊदी के 'बदलाव' पर क्रेडिट ले रहे PM

Owaisi says saudi has changed rules for women to haj travel but PM modi is taking credit
  2 जनवरी 2018
  • +

PM के बयान पर मुस्लिम बोर्ड बोला- हज में महिलाओं का अकेला जाना धार्मिक मसला

On PM Modi statement AIMPLB says Muslim women to go for Hajj without mehram is religious issue
  1 जनवरी 2018
  • +

भाजपा में शामिल होने के बाद बोलीं इशरत- महिलाओं के लिए उठाऊंगी आवाज

one of the petitioners in triple talaq case Ishrat Jahan joins bjp in kolkata
  1 जनवरी 2018
  • +

सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत की राजनीति में एंट्री, तमिलनाडु की सभी सीटों पर लड़ेंगे चुनाव

south superstar rajnikant annouces will fight tamil nadu assembly elections with his party
  31 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

यशवंत सिन्हा ने फिर BJP को घेरा, पूछा- मनमोहन पर सवाल उठाना ही राष्ट्रीय नीति है?

yashwant sinha ask bjp is it national policy to raises question against manmohan singh 
  1 जनवरी 2018
  • +
