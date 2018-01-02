बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नाइजीरिया: चर्च से लौट रहे लोगों पर अंधाधुंध फायरिंग, 21 लोगों की मौत
Updated Tue, 02 Jan 2018 11:58 AM IST
नाइजीरिया के ओमोकू क्षेत्र में एक शख्स ने अंधाधुंध फायरिंग कर दी जिसमें चर्च से लौट रहे 21 लोगों की मौत हो गई। ANI एजेंसी के मुताबिक मरने वाले लोगों में महिलाएं और बच्चे भी शामिल हैं।
