एनआईए ने आतंकी गुरपतवंत सिंह पन्नू समेत दस के खिलाफ चार्जशीट दाखिल की

National Investigation Agency (NIA) files chargesheet against 10 accused people including designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun before the NIA Special Court, Mohali in Sikhs for Justice Case: NIA pic.twitter.com/H4FHCfaYxy

The case relates to series of acts of violence including acts of arson in Punjab during 2017-18, carrying out of propaganda activities both online & on ground campaigns in support of SFJ and Referendum- 2020: NIA https://t.co/GHLZeIDleE