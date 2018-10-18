शहर चुनें

स्वतंत्रता सदन में रखा जाएगा एनडी तिवारी का पार्थिव शरीर, रात एक बजे से कर सकेंगे दर्शन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 18 Oct 2018 11:49 PM IST
ND Tiwari's body will be kept in Swatantrata Sadan
ख़बर सुनें
उत्तराखंड व उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री नारायण दत्त तिवारी के निधन से हर कोई आहत है। देश की राजनीति में अहम भूमिका निभाने वाले एनडी तिवारी के पार्थिव शरीर को अब से थोड़ी देर में एम्स अस्पताल से ले जाकर उनके सरकारी आवास स्वतंत्रता सदन में ले जाया जाएगा। तिवारी के पार्थिव शरीर को तिलक लेन स्थित सी-1/9 स्वतंत्रता सदन में रात एक बजे से दर्शन के लिए रखा जाएगा। 
इसके बाद शनिवार सुबह 11 बजे उनका पार्थिव शरीर लखनऊ ले जाया जाएगा फिर रविवार को काठगोदाम ले जाया जाएगा। यहीं उनका अंतिम संस्कार किया जाएगा। 

nd tiwari narayan dutt tiwari एनडी तिवारी dead body पार्थिव शरीर swatantrata sadan स्वतंत्रता सदन
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

