नगालैंड चुनाव: भाजपा को सत्ता से दूर रखने के लिए धर्मनिरपेक्ष उम्मीदवारों का साथ देगी कांग्रेस

एजेंसी, कोहिमा Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 04:19 PM IST
भाजपा और उसके गठबंधन सहयोगियों को नगालैंड की सत्ता में आने से रोकने के लिए कांग्रेस उन विधानसभा सीटों पर धर्मनिरपेक्ष उम्मीदवारों का समर्थन करेगी जहां वह खुद चुनाव नहीं लड़ रही है। 

बता दें कि 27 फरवरी को होने वाले 60 सदस्यीय विधानसभा चुनाव में कांग्रेस ने 19 सीटों पर अपने उम्मीदवार उतारे हैं। पहले कांग्रेस के 20 उम्मीदवारों ने पर्चा दाखिल किया था लेकिन उनमें से एक ने बाद में अपना नाम वापस ले लिया। 

नगालैंड प्रदेश कांग्रेस समिति ने कहा कि इस फैसले का लक्ष्य भाजपा और उसके गठबंधन सहयोगियों को हमारे लोगों के अधिकारों को कमजोर करने और उनकी जीवन चर्या में बाधा डालने से रोकना है। इतना ही नहीं कांग्रेस ने अपने कार्यकर्ताओं से यह भी कहा है कि लोगों के अधिकारों की रक्षा के लिए वे धर्मनिरपेक्ष दलों के प्रत्याशियों का समर्थन करें।

उल्लेखनीय है कि भाजपा ने राज्य में नेशनलिस्ट डेमोक्रेटिक प्रोग्रेसिव पार्टी (एनडीपीपी) के साथ गठबंधन किया है। गठबंधन का नेतृत्व तीन बार मुख्यमंत्री रह चुके और वर्तमान सांसद नीफियू रियो कर रहे हैं। भाजपा प्रदेश में 20 जबकि एनडीपीपी 40 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ेगी ।
