Home ›   India News ›   Mumbai Rain Live: school colleges are shut, road rail and flights are delayed due to waterlogging

Live

मुंबई में भारी बारिश से आफत, स्कूल-कॉलेज बंद, रेड अलर्ट जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Thu, 05 Sep 2019 09:38 AM IST
Mumbai Rain Live: school colleges are shut, road rail and flights are delayed due to waterlogging
मुंबई में बारिश का कहर जारी है - फोटो : ANI
खास बातें

देश की आर्थिक राजधानी मुंबई में गुरुवार को भी भारी बारिश होने की आशंका है। लोकल ट्रेनों का पूरी तरह से संचालन नहीं हो रहा है। वहीं स्कूल और कॉलेजों की छुट्टी कर दी गई है। बारिश के कारण कई उड़ाने रद्द कर दी गईं। भारतीय मौसम विभाग (आईएमडी) ने अगले 24 घंटों में मुंबई और इसके आस-पास के इलाकों में तेज बारिश का अनुमान जताया है और ‘रेड अलर्ट’ जारी किया है, जिसमें अधिकारियों को किसी भी स्थिति से निपटने के लिए तैयार रहने को कहा गया है।

लाइव अपडेट

09:34 AM, 05-Sep-2019
बृहन्मुंबई नगर निगम (बीएमसी) के दो कर्मियों की बुधवार को पश्चिमी उपनगर गोरेगांव में भारी बारिश के दौरान पानी में गिरने से मौत हो गई। एक अधिकारी ने यह जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि बुधवार की शाम को सिद्धार्थ नगर में हुई इस घटना में मारे गए कर्मियों की पहचान विजयेन्द्र सरदार बागड़ी (36) और जगदीश परमार (54) के तौर पर हुई है
09:19 AM, 05-Sep-2019
मुंबई के लगभग सभी हिस्सों में जल स्तर बढ़ गया है। एनडीआरएफ की टीमें अलर्ट पर हैं और उन्हें कुर्ला, परेल और अंधेरी में स्टैंड बाय पर रखा गया है।
 
09:05 AM, 05-Sep-2019
पश्चिमी रेलवे के मुख्य जनसंपर्क अधिकारी ने कहा, 'नालासोपारा में भारी बारिश और जल जमाव के कारण सूरत-मुंबई केंद्रीय, मुंबई केंद्रीय-सूरत और बांद्रा टर्मिनल-वीएपीआई ट्रेनों को रद्द कर दिया गया है।'
 
09:05 AM, 05-Sep-2019
भारी बारिश के कारण फ्लाइट रद्द होने की वजह से मुंबई डोमेस्टिक एयरपोर्ट के बाहर सोते यात्री।
 
09:01 AM, 05-Sep-2019
देश की आर्थिक राजधानी मुंबई में मंगलवार से जारी भारी बारिश ने बुधवार को भी अपना कहर बरपाया। जगह-जगह जलभराव के कारण सड़क और रेल परिवहन बाधित हो गया है। मीठी नदी के ओवरफ्लो होने सो बाढ़ जैसे हालात पैदा हो गए हैं। गुरुवार को भी भारी बारिश होने की आशंका है। लोकल ट्रेनों का पूरी तरह से संचालन नहीं हो रहा है। वहीं स्कूल और कॉलेजों की छुट्टी कर दी गई है। बारिश के कारण कई उड़ाने रद्द कर दी गईं। भारतीय मौसम विभाग (आईएमडी) ने मुंबई में अगले 24 घंटों में मुंबई और इसके आस-पास के इलाकों में तेज बारिश का अनुमान जताया है और ‘रेड अलर्ट’ जारी किया है, जिसमें अधिकारियों को किसी भी स्थिति से निपटने के लिए तैयार रहने को कहा गया है।
mumbai rain red alert school college western railway domestic airport mumbai local मुंबई बारिश रेड अलर्ट
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Top News of 05 September
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

कुछ ऐसी अहम खबरें होती है, जिनका हमारे जीवन पर अहम असर पड़ता है या फिर जिन खबरों के बारे में जानने में हमारी दिलचस्पी ज्यादा रहती है। यहां उन्हीं अहम खबरों की जानकारी मिलेगी। 

5 सितंबर 2019

महबूबा मुफ्ती
India News

अनुच्छेद 370: महबूबा मुफ्ती की नजरबंदी के खिलाफ बेटी ने लगाई सुप्रीम कोर्ट से गुहार, सुनवाई आज 

5 सितंबर 2019

हाफिज सईद-मसूद अजहर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

किसका कितना बड़ा गुनाह, गृह मंत्रालय ने बताई इन आतंकियों की कुंडली

5 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

समुद्र तल की सफाई करने वाला जहाज डूबा, 13 क्रू सदस्यों को बचाया गया

5 सितंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

ऑटो चालक पर 47,500 रुपये का जुर्माना, शराब पीकर बिना लाइसेंस कर रहा था ड्राइविंग

5 सितंबर 2019

पी चिदंबरम
India News

चिदंबरम के लिए आज अहम दिन, सुप्रीम कोर्ट और ट्रायल कोर्ट अलग-अलग मामलों में सुना सकते हैं फैसला

5 सितंबर 2019

तापिर गाओ
India News

चीन अरुणाचल की सीमा के अंदर घुस चुका है, सरकार मामले का संज्ञान ले: भाजपा सांसद

4 सितंबर 2019

मसूद अजहर, हाफिज सईद, दाऊद इब्राहिम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मसूद अजहर, हाफिज सईद, दाऊद इब्राहिम और लखवी यूएपीए के तहत आतंकवादी घोषित

4 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

पाक का नया पैंतरा, अफगान शांति कायम होने से पहले हमला कर सकता है भारत

4 सितंबर 2019

shami hasin jahan
India News

EXCLUSIVE- कैसे एक सफल मॉडल से कंगाल हुईं हसीन जहां? खोले पति मोहम्मद शमी से जुड़े कई राज

5 सितंबर 2019

डीके शिवकुमार की गिरफ्तारी का विरोध, युवा कांग्रेस ने किया जोरदार प्रदर्शन

कर्नाटक के कांग्रेस नेता डीके शिवकुमार की गिरफ़्तारी से भड़के नाराज युवा कांग्रेस समर्थकों ने जोरदार विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। बता दें कि डीके शिवकुमार को पीएमएलए के तहत ईडी ने गिरफ्तार किया।

4 सितंबर 2019

अंबानी परिवार 1:07

मुकेश अंबानी के घर धूम-धाम से हुई गणेश आरती, अमिताभ बच्चन समेत कई बड़ी हस्तियां हुईं शामिल

4 सितंबर 2019

मसूद अजहर और लखवी 2:03

UAPA कानून के तहत देश के दुश्मन चिन्हित, मसूद अजहर, हाफिज सईद, दाऊद इब्राहिम और लखवी आतंकी घोषित

4 सितंबर 2019

concept pic 4:04

बच्चा चोर गिरोह के नाम पर मॉब लिंचिंग का कब तक चलेगा सिलसिला

4 सितंबर 2019

इमरान खान और शेख रशीद 1:12

पाकिस्तान के पास खास तरह के परमाणु बम, पाक मंत्री शेख रशीद का ये बयान सुनकर नहीं रुकेगी हंसी

4 सितंबर 2019

मुंबई बारिश
India News

मुंबई बारिश: स्कूल और कॉलेज आज भी बंद, कल्याण से आगे ट्रेन सेवाएं रद्द

5 अगस्त 2019

Mumbai Rain
India News

जल प्रलय ने थामी मुंबई की रफ्तार, स्कूल-कॉलेज बंद, मुंबई-गोवा हाईवे पर भूस्खलन

3 अगस्त 2019

मुंबई में बारिश
India News

अगले चार घंटों में मुंबई समेत चार इलाकों में तेज हवाओं के साथ हो सकती है भारी बारिश

2 अगस्त 2019

मुंबई बारिश
Maharashtra

मानसून से परेशान मुंबई के लिए बुरी खबर, अगले 24 घंटों में भारी बारिश का अलर्ट

28 जुलाई 2019

भारी बारिश और जलभराव से मुंबई परेशान
India News

मुंबई में भारी बारिश से परेशान लोग, सड़कों और रेलवे ट्रैक पर भरा पानी

24 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

मुंबई हवाईअड्डे पर विमानों का परिचालन पूर्ण रूप से बहाल होने की संभावना नहीं

4 जुलाई 2019

