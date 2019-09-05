मुंबई में भारी बारिश से आफत, स्कूल-कॉलेज बंद, रेड अलर्ट जारी

Liveमुंबई में भारी बारिश से आफत, स्कूल-कॉलेज बंद, रेड अलर्ट जारी
Maharashtra: Water level has receded in almost all parts of Mumbai. NDRF teams are on alert and kept on stand by at Kurla, Parel and Andheri. #MumbaiRains (File pic) pic.twitter.com/7ILrgptGB9— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2019
Western Railway, Chief Public Relations Officer: Three trains, Surat-Mumbai Central, Mumbai Central-Surat, & Bandra T -VAPI cancelled due to heavy rains & water-logging, at Nallasopara. pic.twitter.com/8aJCyFA5DQ— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2019
Maharashtra: Passengers sleeping outside the Mumbai Domestic Airport due to flight delays, caused by rainfall in the city. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/X1GgWB6MOA— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2019
