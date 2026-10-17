मुंबई लियरजेट हादसा: अस्थिर लैंडिंग और खराब मौसम दुर्घटना की संभावित वजह, एएआईबी ने बताईं खामियां

Unstabilised approach, marginal weather led to VSR Ventures Learjet crash in Mumbai: AAIB report The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has identified the flight crew’s decision to continue an unstabilised approach under marginal weather conditions and improper aircraft handling, leading to an aerodynamic stall at low altitude, as the probable cause of the September 14, 2023, Learjet 45XR crash in Mumbai. Contributory factors included failure to monitor airspeed, delayed go-around call, poor visibility, strong tailwind and undue commitment to landing before Mumbai airport’s restricted operational hours. AAIB recommends DGCA review pilot training, enforce go-around procedures after VSR Learjet crash in Mumbai The AAIB has recommended a review of recurrent pilot training requirements, including stall recovery in landing configuration, and a one-time audit of training records of fixed-wing pilots, particularly those working with non-scheduled and general aviation operators. It has also recommended stricter enforcement of go-around procedures during unstabilised approaches, enhanced crew resource management training, stronger internal audits and verification of operator manuals. The report further recommends improved checklist compliance by VSR Ventures, proper maintenance of aircraft logbooks and adherence to wake turbulence separation norms by AAI air traffic controllers. VSR Ventures Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL operating flight from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai was involved in runway excursion (veer off) while landing on runway 27 at Mumbai airport. There were 6 passengers and 2 crew members on board.