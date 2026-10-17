मुंबई लियरजेट हादसा: अस्थिर लैंडिंग और खराब मौसम दुर्घटना की संभावित वजह, एएआईबी ने बताईं खामियां
मुंबई में 2023 में हुए लियरजेट हादसे की जांच रिपोर्ट में खराब मौसम के बीच अस्थिर लैंडिंग जारी रखने को दुर्घटना की संभावित वजह बताया गया है। रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, विमान की गति पर नजर रखने में चूक और गो-अराउंड का निर्देश देने में देरी सहित कई कारकों ने हादसे में भूमिका निभाई।
विस्तार
रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि विमान की गति पर नजर रखने में चूक, दोबारा उड़ान भरने यानी गो-अराउंड का निर्देश देने में देरी, कम दृश्यता, पीछे की ओर से तेज हवा और मुंबई हवाई अड्डे के परिचालन प्रतिबंध लागू होने से पहले विमान उतारने की जल्दबाजी भी हादसे की वजहों में शामिल थीं।
पायलटों के प्रशिक्षण की समीक्षा की सिफारिश
एएआईबी ने नागर विमानन महानिदेशालय (डीजीसीए) को पायलटों के नियमित प्रशिक्षण की समीक्षा करने की सिफारिश की है। इसमें लैंडिंग के दौरान विमान के स्टॉल से उबरने का अभ्यास भी शामिल है।
Unstabilised approach, marginal weather led to VSR Ventures Learjet crash in Mumbai: AAIB report The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has identified the flight crew’s decision to continue an unstabilised approach under marginal weather conditions and improper aircraft handling, leading to an aerodynamic stall at low altitude, as the probable cause of the September 14, 2023, Learjet 45XR crash in Mumbai. Contributory factors included failure to monitor airspeed, delayed go-around call, poor visibility, strong tailwind and undue commitment to landing before Mumbai airport’s restricted operational hours. AAIB recommends DGCA review pilot training, enforce go-around procedures after VSR Learjet crash in Mumbai The AAIB has recommended a review of recurrent pilot training requirements, including stall recovery in landing configuration, and a one-time audit of training records of fixed-wing pilots, particularly those working with non-scheduled and general aviation operators. It has also recommended stricter enforcement of go-around procedures during unstabilised approaches, enhanced crew resource management training, stronger internal audits and verification of operator manuals. The report further recommends improved checklist compliance by VSR Ventures, proper maintenance of aircraft logbooks and adherence to wake turbulence separation norms by AAI air traffic controllers. VSR Ventures Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL operating flight from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai was involved in runway excursion (veer off) while landing on runway 27 at Mumbai airport. There were 6 passengers and 2 crew members on board.— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2026
ब्यूरो ने खास तौर पर गैर-अनुसूचित और सामान्य विमानन कंपनियों में काम करने वाले फिक्स्ड-विंग पायलटों के प्रशिक्षण रिकॉर्ड की एक बार जांच करने को कहा है। इसका उद्देश्य यह सुनिश्चित करना है कि सभी अनिवार्य प्रशिक्षण और सिम्युलेटर अभ्यास पूरे किए गए हैं।
गो-अराउंड प्रक्रिया सख्ती से लागू करने पर जोर
रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि जब विमान की लैंडिंग स्थिर न हो, तो पायलटों को गो-अराउंड प्रक्रिया अपनानी चाहिए। एएआईबी ने इस नियम को सख्ती से लागू करने और चालक दल के बीच समन्वय तथा संवाद को बेहतर बनाने के लिए प्रशिक्षण मजबूत करने की सिफारिश की है। ब्यूरो ने वीएसआर वेंचर्स को चेकलिस्ट का सही तरीके से पालन करने, विमान के रखरखाव से जुड़े लॉगबुक व्यवस्थित रखने और आंतरिक ऑडिट में सुधार करने की सलाह दी है।
डीजीसीए को विमानन कंपनियों के संचालन मैनुअल की नियमों के अनुरूप जांच करने और निरीक्षण के दौरान आंतरिक ऑडिट की प्रभावशीलता परखने को भी कहा गया है। इसके अलावा, भारतीय विमानपत्तन प्राधिकरण (एएआई) के हवाई यातायात नियंत्रकों को विमानों के बीच वेक टर्बुलेंस से बचाव के लिए निर्धारित दूरी के नियमों का पालन सुनिश्चित करने की सिफारिश की गई है।
विशाखापत्तनम से मुंबई आ रहा था विमान
वीटी-डीबीएल पंजीकरण वाला वीएसआर वेंचर्स का लियरजेट 45 विमान विशाखापत्तनम से मुंबई आ रहा था। 14 सितंबर 2023 को मुंबई हवाई अड्डे के रनवे 27 पर उतरते समय विमान रनवे से बाहर निकल गया। विमान में छह यात्री और चालक दल के दो सदस्य सवार थे।