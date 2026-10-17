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Hindi News ›   India News ›   mumbai-learjet-crash-aaib-report-unstabilised-approach-poor-weather-dgca-recommendations

मुंबई लियरजेट हादसा: अस्थिर लैंडिंग और खराब मौसम दुर्घटना की संभावित वजह, एएआईबी ने बताईं खामियां

Sat, 17 Oct 2026 12:41 PM IST
देवेश त्रिपाठी बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली
बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: देवेश त्रिपाठी Updated Sat, 17 Oct 2026 12:41 PM IST
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मुंबई में 2023 में हुए लियरजेट हादसे की जांच रिपोर्ट में खराब मौसम के बीच अस्थिर लैंडिंग जारी रखने को दुर्घटना की संभावित वजह बताया गया है। रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, विमान की गति पर नजर रखने में चूक और गो-अराउंड का निर्देश देने में देरी सहित कई कारकों ने हादसे में भूमिका निभाई।

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mumbai-learjet-crash-aaib-report-unstabilised-approach-poor-weather-dgca-recommendations
एएआईबी ने गो-अराउंड प्रक्रिया सख्ती से लागू करने को कहा - फोटो : अमर उजाला ग्राफिक्स

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मुंबई में 14 सितंबर 2023 को हुए लियरजेट 45एक्सआर विमान हादसे की संभावित वजह अस्थिर लैंडिंग और खराब मौसम के बावजूद विमान उतारने की कोशिश करना था। विमान दुर्घटना जांच ब्यूरो (एएआईबी) की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, विमान को ठीक से नहीं संभाल पाने के कारण कम ऊंचाई पर एयरोडायनामिक स्टॉल हुआ, जिससे विमान उबर नहीं पाया।
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रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि विमान की गति पर नजर रखने में चूक, दोबारा उड़ान भरने यानी गो-अराउंड का निर्देश देने में देरी, कम दृश्यता, पीछे की ओर से तेज हवा और मुंबई हवाई अड्डे के परिचालन प्रतिबंध लागू होने से पहले विमान उतारने की जल्दबाजी भी हादसे की वजहों में शामिल थीं।
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पायलटों के प्रशिक्षण की समीक्षा की सिफारिश
एएआईबी ने नागर विमानन महानिदेशालय (डीजीसीए) को पायलटों के नियमित प्रशिक्षण की समीक्षा करने की सिफारिश की है। इसमें लैंडिंग के दौरान विमान के स्टॉल से उबरने का अभ्यास भी शामिल है।
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ब्यूरो ने खास तौर पर गैर-अनुसूचित और सामान्य विमानन कंपनियों में काम करने वाले फिक्स्ड-विंग पायलटों के प्रशिक्षण रिकॉर्ड की एक बार जांच करने को कहा है। इसका उद्देश्य यह सुनिश्चित करना है कि सभी अनिवार्य प्रशिक्षण और सिम्युलेटर अभ्यास पूरे किए गए हैं।

गो-अराउंड प्रक्रिया सख्ती से लागू करने पर जोर
रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि जब विमान की लैंडिंग स्थिर न हो, तो पायलटों को गो-अराउंड प्रक्रिया अपनानी चाहिए। एएआईबी ने इस नियम को सख्ती से लागू करने और चालक दल के बीच समन्वय तथा संवाद को बेहतर बनाने के लिए प्रशिक्षण मजबूत करने की सिफारिश की है। ब्यूरो ने वीएसआर वेंचर्स को चेकलिस्ट का सही तरीके से पालन करने, विमान के रखरखाव से जुड़े लॉगबुक व्यवस्थित रखने और आंतरिक ऑडिट में सुधार करने की सलाह दी है।

डीजीसीए को विमानन कंपनियों के संचालन मैनुअल की नियमों के अनुरूप जांच करने और निरीक्षण के दौरान आंतरिक ऑडिट की प्रभावशीलता परखने को भी कहा गया है। इसके अलावा, भारतीय विमानपत्तन प्राधिकरण (एएआई) के हवाई यातायात नियंत्रकों को विमानों के बीच वेक टर्बुलेंस से बचाव के लिए निर्धारित दूरी के नियमों का पालन सुनिश्चित करने की सिफारिश की गई है।


विशाखापत्तनम से मुंबई आ रहा था विमान
वीटी-डीबीएल पंजीकरण वाला वीएसआर वेंचर्स का लियरजेट 45 विमान विशाखापत्तनम से मुंबई आ रहा था। 14 सितंबर 2023 को मुंबई हवाई अड्डे के रनवे 27 पर उतरते समय विमान रनवे से बाहर निकल गया। विमान में छह यात्री और चालक दल के दो सदस्य सवार थे।
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