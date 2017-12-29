Download App
मुंबई आग हादसे पर बोलीं जया बच्चन- भूल भूलिया है कमला मिल्स कंपाउंड

टीम डिजिटल अमर उजाला

Updated Fri, 29 Dec 2017 02:04 PM IST
mumbai kamala mills compound fire issue raises in loksabha where BJP and shivsena comments on it
मुंबई में हुई भीषण आग हादसे का मुद्दा लोकसभा में भी गूंजा है। भारतीय जनता पार्टी (बीजेपी) के सांसद किरीट सोमैया ने हादसे पर नाराजगी जताते हुए बॉम्बे नगर निगम (बीएमसी) पर बड़ी लापरवाही का आरोप लगाया है। उन्होंने फायर सर्विस के ऑडिट की मांग उठाई है। 
दूसरी ओर राज्यसभा सदस्य जया बच्चन ने भी मामले पर अपना पक्ष सदन में रखा। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं कमला मिल्स कंपाउंड गई हूं और वहां गलियां इतनी पतली है कि वो एक भूल-भूलिया की तरह है। जाहिर सी बात है कि यहां हालातों को नजरअंदाज किया गया होगा।
 

कमला मिल्स कंपाउंड पर अवैध निर्माण और लापरवाहियों को लेकर लोकसभा में शिवसेना और बीजेपी में बहस छिड़ गई। बीजेपी सांसद किरीट सोमैया और शिवसेना सांसद अरविंद सावंत को मुद्दे पर बहस करते देखा गया। 

बता दें कि गुरुवार रात मुंबई के लोअर परेल इलाके में स्थित कंपाउंड में ये भीषण हादसा हुआ। करीब 14 लोगों की मौत हो गई है और कई घायल बताए जा रहे हैं। मरने वालों में अधिकतर महिलाएं शामिल हैं और बताया जा रहा है कि आग के केंद्र वन अबब पब में लड़कियां बर्थडे पार्टी के लिए पहुंची थीं।

बताया जा रहा है कि शॉर्ट सर्किट की वजह से रेस्टोरेंट आग की चपेट में आया था। 

Your Story has been saved!