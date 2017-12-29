बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मुंबई आग हादसे पर बोलीं जया बच्चन- भूल भूलिया है कमला मिल्स कंपाउंड
{"_id":"5a45f3dd4f1c1b8d698c4676","slug":"mumbai-kamala-mills-compound-fire-issue-raises-in-loksabha-where-bjp-and-shivsena-comments-on-it","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908 \u0906\u0917 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u092f\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928- \u092d\u0942\u0932 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u092e\u0932\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u093e\u0909\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Fri, 29 Dec 2017 02:04 PM IST
मुंबई
में हुई भीषण आग हादसे का मुद्दा
लोकसभा
में भी गूंजा है। भारतीय जनता पार्टी (
बीजेपी
) के सांसद किरीट सोमैया ने हादसे पर नाराजगी जताते हुए बॉम्बे नगर निगम (बीएमसी) पर बड़ी लापरवाही का आरोप लगाया है। उन्होंने फायर सर्विस के ऑडिट की मांग उठाई है।
दूसरी ओर राज्यसभा सदस्य जया बच्चन ने भी मामले पर अपना पक्ष सदन में रखा। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं
कमला मिल्स कंपाउंड
गई हूं और वहां गलियां इतनी पतली है कि वो एक भूल-भूलिया की तरह है। जाहिर सी बात है कि यहां हालातों को नजरअंदाज किया गया होगा।
कमला मिल्स कंपाउंड पर अवैध निर्माण और लापरवाहियों को लेकर लोकसभा में शिवसेना और बीजेपी में बहस छिड़ गई। बीजेपी सांसद किरीट सोमैया और शिवसेना सांसद अरविंद सावंत को मुद्दे पर बहस करते देखा गया।
बता दें कि गुरुवार रात मुंबई के लोअर परेल इलाके में स्थित कंपाउंड में ये भीषण हादसा हुआ। करीब 14 लोगों की मौत हो गई है और कई घायल बताए जा रहे हैं। मरने वालों में अधिकतर महिलाएं शामिल हैं और बताया जा रहा है कि आग के केंद्र वन अबब पब में लड़कियां बर्थडे पार्टी के लिए पहुंची थीं।
बताया जा रहा है कि शॉर्ट सर्किट की वजह से रेस्टोरेंट आग की चपेट में आया था।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a44af114f1c1b96698bb90a","slug":"from-neeraj-baliyan-to-rocky-jaiswal-here-is-everything-you-want-to-know-about-actress-hina-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938 \u0924\u0915, \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5a44c3de4f1c1ba12d8bb20a","slug":"mandira-bedi-troll-on-her-revealing-photo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"45 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u0935\u0940\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b, \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- '\u092c\u0941\u0921\u094d\u0922\u0940-\u0935\u0932\u094d\u0917\u0930'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a44a7284f1c1bf61b8b5709","slug":"tiger-shoff-disha-patani-and-ranveer-singh-spotted-at-mumbai-airport","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u092f\u0930\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091f\u093e\u0907\u0917\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0917\u090f \u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a448f024f1c1b87698c423f","slug":"arshi-khan-revealed-about-shipla-shinde-and-akash-dadlani-kiss-matter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0906\u0915\u093e\u0936 \u0914\u0930 \u0936\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 Kiss \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a4479554f1c1bf61b8b5685","slug":"salman-khan-film-tiger-zinda-hai-sixth-day-collection","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u0941\u0906\u0902\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0949\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0936\u093e\u0939 \u092c\u0928\u093e '\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0917\u0930', 6 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5a45eb024f1c1b156b8bf059","slug":"union-minister-m-j-akbar-favoured-triple-talaq-bill-and-said-its-not-against-islam","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915: \u092c\u0939\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 '\u0907\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0947' \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u0924\u093e\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u093e \u0938\u0926\u0928","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a45dcca4f1c1bce6d8b6b70","slug":"senior-congress-leader-ahmed-patel-son-faisal-and-son-in-law-irfan-siddiqui-on-ed-radar","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0932\u094b\u0928 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0949\u0921 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0905\u0939\u092e\u0926 \u092a\u091f\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0926\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0930 ED \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0915\u0902\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a45b1dd4f1c1b686a8bc5d7","slug":"live-updates-kamala-mills-compound-where-many-dies-and-injured-after-a-major-fire-breaks-out-there","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"LIVE: \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0920\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908 \u0906\u0917 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0926\u093e, \u092c\u0940\u091c\u0947\u092a\u0940-\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u091c\u094b\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0939\u0938","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a45a8674f1c1bee6a8b6778","slug":"triple-talaq-bill-passes-in-lok-sabha-sterner-test-awaits-in-rajya-sabha","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u0938\u092d\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0947\u0936 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915 \u092c\u093f\u0932, \u0935\u093f\u092a\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0936\u094b\u0927\u0928","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a4578414f1c1b0d698c4ced","slug":"mistreated-of-kulbhushan-jadhav-s-wife-and-mother-is-planned-by-pakistan-foreign-ministry","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0915 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0936\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0927\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0938\u0932\u0942\u0915\u0940, \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a45d15b4f1c1b5c248b5335","slug":"pm-modi-warns-bjp-mps-for-not-replying-good-morning-wish-in-namo-app","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"BJP \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0947 PM \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c, \u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926\u0940\u092f \u0926\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!