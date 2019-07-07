मुंबई कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मिलिंद देवड़ा ने अपने पद से दिया इस्तीफा

Mumbai Congress President Milind Deora tenders his resignation from his post. He has also proposed a three member panel to lead Mumbai Congress for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/aPmfaF1LCt— ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
भाजपा ने शनिवार को दावा किया कि पश्चिम बंगाल के नदिया जिले में पार्टी के एक कार्यकर्ता की ‘जय श्री राम’ का नारा लगाने पर तृणमूल कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ताओं ने पीट पीट कर हत्या कर दी।
7 जुलाई 2019