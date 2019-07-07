शहर चुनें

Mumbai Congress President Milind Deora tenders his resignation from his post

मुंबई कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मिलिंद देवड़ा ने अपने पद से दिया इस्तीफा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 07 Jul 2019 03:15 PM IST
मिलिंद देवड़ा
मिलिंद देवड़ा - फोटो : ANI
मुंबई कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मिलिंद देवड़ा ने अपने पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। उन्होंने आगामी महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव में कांग्रेस का नेतृत्व करने के लिए तीन सदस्यीय पैनल का भी प्रस्ताव दिया है।
milind deora mumbai congress president resignation congress party maharashtra assembly मिलिंद देवड़ा मुंबई कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष कांग्रेस महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव इस्तीफा
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

‘जय श्री राम’ का नारा लगाने पर पार्टी कार्यकर्ता को मार दिया गया, भाजपा का टीएमसी पर आरोप

भाजपा ने शनिवार को दावा किया कि पश्चिम बंगाल के नदिया जिले में पार्टी के एक कार्यकर्ता की ‘जय श्री राम’ का नारा लगाने पर तृणमूल कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ताओं ने पीट पीट कर हत्या कर दी।

7 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

केरल में लड़कों के साथ यौन उत्पीड़न करने वाला पादरी गिरफ्तार

7 जुलाई 2019

कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री एचडी कुमारस्वामी
India News

कर्नाटक में संकट: जानें नंबर गेम, विधानसभा में कौन ज्यादा है मजबूत

7 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

पनीर बटर मसाला ऑर्डर करने पर जोमैटो ने वकील को भेजा नॉनवेज, 55 हजार का जुर्माना

7 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

लड़के से बेटी की नजदीकी नहीं हुई बर्दाश्त तो मां-बाप ने कर दी हत्या, शव को गंगा में फेंका

7 जुलाई 2019

रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल
India News

सरकार की 2030 तक रेलवे में 50 लाख करोड़ रुपये निवेश पर नजर : गोयल

7 जुलाई 2019

आधार कार्ड
India News

50,000 से अधिक के नकद लेनदेन में 'पैन' की जगह कर सकते हैं 'आधार' का इस्तेमाल 

7 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

गुजरात : देश में पहली बार गोकशी पर 10 साल की सजा, 2017 में बना था नया कानून

7 जुलाई 2019

अरुण जेटली
India News

जेटली का सवाल- अच्छे अर्थशास्त्र व चतुर राजनीति के बीच क्या चुनें

7 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर उजबेकिस्तान महिला के उत्पीड़न मामले में दो सीमा शुल्क अधिकारियों को समन

7 जुलाई 2019

