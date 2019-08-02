शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Mohan Bhagwat and JP Nadda will attend the BJP RSS coordination meeting between September 7 to 9

भाजपा-संघ की सात से नौ सितंबर को होगी बैठक, मोहन भागवत-जेपी नड्डा होंगे शामिल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 02 Aug 2019 04:36 PM IST
मोहन भागवत, जेपी नड्डा (फाइल फोटो)
मोहन भागवत, जेपी नड्डा (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
भाजपा और आरएसएस के बीच राजस्थान के पुष्कर में बैठक होने वाली है। ये बैठक सात सितंबर से नौ सितंबर के बीच होगी। इस बैठक में सरसंघचालक मोहन भागवत और भाजपा के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जगत प्रकाश नड्डा सहित वरिष्ठ नेता शामिल होंगे। 
बताया जा रहा है कि इस बैठक में भाजपा और संघ के आगामी कार्यक्रमों की समीक्षा होगी। साथ ही आगामी चुनावों को लेकर भी बड़ा फैसला लिया जा सकता है। 
 
mohan bhagwat jp nadda bjp rss bjp rss coordination meeting pushkar भाजपा आरएसएस
