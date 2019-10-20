शहर चुनें

Minister General retired VK Singh attacking Reaction on repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistan

पाक के बार-बार संघर्षविराम उल्लंघन पर बोले पूर्व सेनाध्यक्ष, 'कई बार पूंछ सीधी करने में समय लगता है'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 20 Oct 2019 10:35 PM IST
जनरल वीके सिंह
जनरल वीके सिंह - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
पूर्व सेनाध्यक्ष और केंद्रीय मंत्री जनरल वीके सिंह ने पाकिस्तान के बार-बार संघर्षविराम के उल्लंघन की हरकतों पर कहा है कि कई बार चीजें ठीक करने में समय लगता है। पूर्व सेनाध्यक्ष ने पाक पर अप्रत्यक्ष तौर पर हमला बोलते हुए कहा, 'कई बार पूंछ सीधी करने में समय लगता है।'
पाक की गोलीबारी के बाद भारतीय सेना द्वारा जवाबी कार्रवाई को लेकर केंद्रीय मंत्री ने कहा कि हमारी सेना जरूरत पड़ने पर कार्रवाई करने के लिए हमेशा तैयार रहती है, ताकि दूसरे पक्ष(पाकिस्तान) से जो सीजफायर का उल्लंघन हो रहा है और अप्रत्यक्ष तौर पर युद्ध छेड़ा जा रहा है, उसे रोका जा सके। 



 



मालूम हो कि पाकिस्तान की ओर से गोलीबारी के बाद भारतीय सेना ने जवाबी कार्रवाई करते हुए तीन आतंकी कैंपों को ध्वस्त कर डाला। भारतीय सेना ने छह से 10 पाकिस्तानी सैनिक और कई आतंकियों को ढेर कर दिया। पाकिस्तान की गोलीबारी में भारतीय सेना के दो जवान शहीद हो गए, जबकि एक नागरिक की मौत हो गई। 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

