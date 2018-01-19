Download App
गोवा: वास्को सिटी में अमोनिया गैस लीक, दो लोग अस्पताल में भर्ती, सेना को बुलाया गया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पणजी Updated Fri, 19 Jan 2018 08:55 AM IST
many faces suffocation after tanker which carrying ammonia overturned in Goa's vasco city
गोवा के वास्को सिटी में अमोनिया गैस के टैंकर पलट जाने से लोगों का दम घुटने लगा है। सांस लेने में दिक्कत होने की वजह से दो महिलाओं की तबीयत ज्यादा बिगड़ गई और उन्हें नजदीक के अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई की जानकारी के मुताबिक मदद के लिए नौसेना को बुलाया गया है।

बताया जा रहा है कि जिस रोड पर टैंकर पलटा है, वो एक रिहायशी इलाका है और उसे एयरपोर्ट रोड भी बुलाया जाता है। यहां रहने वाले सैकड़ों लोगों को घरों से निकाल दिया गया है और उन्हें किसी सुरक्षित ले जाया जा रहा है।

पणजी हाइवे पर सुबह करीब 2.45 बजे ये टैंकर पलटा था। न्यूज एजेंसी पीटीआई की जानकारी के मुताबिक डिप्टी कलेक्टर महादेव अरोंदेकर ने कहा कि पुलिस, दमकल और इमरजेंसी सेवा मौके पर पहुंच गई हैं।
 

 
