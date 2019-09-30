शहर चुनें

Maharashtra Police Sub Inspector Dhanaji Sakharam Raut allegedly committed suicide

महाराष्ट्र पुलिस के सब इंस्पेक्टर ने की आत्महत्या, अंधेरी रेलवे पुलिस स्टेशन में थी पोस्टिंग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Mon, 30 Sep 2019 01:13 PM IST
फांसी (सांकेतिक)
फांसी (सांकेतिक) - फोटो : Amar Ujala
ख़बर सुनें
मुंबई के अंधेरी रेलवे पुलिस स्टेशन में तैनात महाराष्ट्र पुलिस के सब इंस्पेक्टर ने फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। सब इंस्पेक्टर की पहचान धनजी सखाराम राउत के रूप में हुई है। पुलिस आत्महत्या के कारणों के बारे में जानकारी जुटा रही है।
dhanaji sakharam raut maharashtra police
जस्टिस रंजन गोगोई
India News

भीमा-कोरेगांव मामला: सीजेआई गोगोई ने गौतम नवलखा की याचिका पर सुनवाई से खुद को अलग किया

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस रंजन गोगोई ने भीमा-कोरेगांव हिंसा मामले में गौतम नवलखा के खिलाफ दर्ज प्राथमिकी को रद्द करने से इनकार करने वाले बाम्बे हाईकोर्ट के आदेश को चुनौती देने की याचिका पर सुनवाई से सोमवार को खुद को अलग कर लिया।

30 सितंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अयोध्या मामला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट से राम लला विराजमान ने कहा- नहीं चाहते मध्यस्थता

30 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

हैदराबाद: पति के सामने पत्नी से दो दिनों तक सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, 14 आरोपी हिरासत में

30 सितंबर 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल
India News

केजरीवाल के इस बयान पर मचा बवाल, चढ़ा सियासी पारा

30 सितंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी
India News

IIT मद्रास में पीएम ने ली कैमरे पर चुटकी, हॉल में गूंजे ठहाके

30 सितंबर 2019

बारिश
India News

बारिश से हलकान हिंदुस्तान, मौसम विभाग ने कहा- अभी नहीं है राहत की कोई उम्मीद

30 सितंबर 2019

मुख्य न्यायाधीश रंजन गोगोई
India News

सशस्त्र बल न्यायाधिकरण के अगले अध्यक्ष बन सकते हैं जस्टिस राजेंद्र मेनन, सीजेआई ने की सिफारिश

30 सितंबर 2019

मरदू की इमारत (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मरदू फ्लैट: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने फ्लैट मालिकों की याचिका पर सुनवाई से किया इनकार

30 सितंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अनुच्छेद 370: सुप्रीम कोर्ट का केंद्र को नोटिस, घाटी में तुरंत शुरू करें इंटरनेट सेवाएं

30 सितंबर 2019

डीके शिवकुमार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

डीके शिवकुमार की जमानत याचिका पर दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने ईडी को जारी किया नोटिस

30 सितंबर 2019

