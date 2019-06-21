शहर चुनें

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly passed an amendment in Socially and Educationally Backward Classes 

मेडिकल प्रवेश परीक्षा में मराठा छात्रों को मिलेगा आरक्षण, महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा में पास हुआ बिल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Fri, 21 Jun 2019 04:16 AM IST
महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा ने गुरुवार को सामाजिक और शैक्षिक रूप से पिछड़े वर्गों (एसईबीसी) अधिनियम 2018 में एक संशोधन पारित किया है। इसके तहत अब स्नातकोत्तर में मेडिकल और डेंटल मेडिकल प्रवेश में मराठा छात्रों को आरक्षण प्रदान किया जाएगा।  
maharashtra vidhan sabha devendra fadnavis reservation medical entrance exam sebc महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा देवेंद्र फडणवीस रिजर्वेशन मेडिकल प्रवेश परीक्षा एसईबीसी
