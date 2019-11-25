शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Maharashtra Crisis: Devendra Fadnavis start work, his first sign of 2nd term is on a cheque

महाराष्ट्र में खींचतान के बीच फडणवीस ने शुरू किया काम, बतौर सीएम चेक पर किए पहले हस्ताक्षर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Mon, 25 Nov 2019 06:23 PM IST
चेक पर हस्ताक्षर करते सीएम फडणवीस
चेक पर हस्ताक्षर करते सीएम फडणवीस - फोटो : Twitter
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र में शिव सेना-एनसीपी-कांग्रेस से मिल रही चुनौती के बीच मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने सोमवार को अपना कामकाज संभाल लिया है। बतौर सीएम अपने दूसरे कार्यकाल की शुरुआत करते हुए उन्होंने सबसे पहले हस्ताक्षर राहत फंड के एक चेक पर किए। 
विज्ञापन
महाराष्ट्र मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय ने मुख्यमंत्री राहत कोष के लिए हस्ताक्षर करते हुए चेक की तस्वीर ट्विटर पर साझा की। फडणवीस यह चेक एक महिला को सौंपते हुए भी नजर आ रहे हैं। 



सीएमओ ने ट्वीट किया, 'सीएम देवेंद्र फडणवीस, इस कार्यकाल के पहले हस्ताक्षर #CMReliefFund के चेक पर किए गए। यह चेक सीएम ने कुसुम वेंगुरलेकर को दिया।' महाराष्ट्र में सरकार बनाने के फैसले पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट मंगलवार को अपना फैसला सुनाएगा। 

किसानों के लिए 5300 करोड़ मंजूर 

इसके अलावा मुख्यंमंत्री फडणवीस ने बारिश की वजह से प्रभावित किसानों को राहत देते हुए 5380 करोड़ रुपये के फंड को मंजूरी दी है। 

नए साल में करियर में एक नया मुकाम हासिल हो पाएगा कि नहीं? फाइनेंस के मामले में स्थिति कैसी रहने वाली है?, जानिये विश्व प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से 
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

देवेंद्र फडणवीस- अजित पवार-शरद पवार-उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र Live: होटल ग्रांड हयात में विधायकों की परेड, शरद पवार-सुप्रिया पहुंचे

25 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र
India News

महाराष्ट्र पर संसद के अंदर और बाहर हंगामा, कांग्रेस ने बताया लोकतंत्र की हत्या

25 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र का सियासी संकट
India News

महाराष्ट्र सियासी संकट | 30 नवंबर के फ्लोर टेस्ट से पहले NCP, CONG, BJP के लिए पांच बड़े सवाल

25 नवंबर 2019

महिलाएं हो जाएं सावधान, सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से हो सकती है कई गंभीर बीमारियां
NIINE

महिलाएं हो जाएं सावधान, सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से हो सकती है कई गंभीर बीमारियां
संजय राउत
India News

संजय राउत बोले- हमारे 162 विधायकों से शाम 7 बजे होटल में मिलें, राज्यपाल भी आएं

25 नवंबर 2019

एबीवीपी के नवनिर्वाचित राष्ट्रीय संगठन मंत्री आशीष चौहान
Agra

एबीवीपी अधिवेशन: आशीष चौहान बने राष्ट्रीय संगठन मंत्री, आंबेकर को मिलेगी नई जिम्मेदारी

25 नवंबर 2019

supreme court
India News

महाराष्ट्र की महाभारत: सुप्रीम कोर्ट कल सुबह 10.30 बजे सुनाएगा फैसला

25 नवंबर 2019

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
maharashtra politics devendra fadnavis ajit pawar maharashtra महाराष्ट्र anti defection law sharad pawar bjp congress
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

देवेंद्र फडणवीस- अजित पवार-शरद पवार-उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र Live: होटल ग्रांड हयात में विधायकों की परेड, शरद पवार-सुप्रिया पहुंचे

25 नवंबर 2019

supreme court
India News

महाराष्ट्र की महाभारत: सुप्रीम कोर्ट कल सुबह 10.30 बजे सुनाएगा फैसला

25 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Jyotiraditya Scindia
Madhya Pradesh

सिंधिया ने ट्विटर एकाउंट से कांग्रेसी परिचय हटाया, कयासों को किया खारिज

25 नवंबर 2019

शरद पवार
India News

क्या है दलबदल विरोधी कानून, जिसका नाम लेकर शरद पवार ने एनसीपी विधायकों को चेताया

25 नवंबर 2019

राशिफल 2020, जानिए अपने नए साल का भविष्य
Predictions

Horoscope 2020: वार्षिक राशिफल 2020, जानें कैसा रहेगा आपके लिए नया साल

25 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Bigg Boss 13
Television

हिंदुस्तानी भाऊ की पत्नी ने पुलिस में दर्ज कराई शिकायत, जानिए क्या है पूरा मामला

25 नवंबर 2019

Rakhi Sawant
Bollywood

कचरा बीनकर राखी सावंत की मां करती थीं गुजारा, ऑडिशन में कई बार हुई थी ऐसी हरकत

25 नवंबर 2019

बाइक में तोड़फोड़ करता युवक
Meerut

चालान कटा तो युवक ने बीच चौराहे पर ही बाइक में की तोड़फोड़, पकड़ा माथा, जमकर काटा हंगामा

25 नवंबर 2019

पासिंग आउट परेड
Moradabad

तस्वीरें: ससुराल से पहले मैदान पहुंच हरजीत की दुल्हन ने जीता दिल, बेटी बोली-पापा मेरे सिंघम

25 नवंबर 2019

कल्याण सिंह-जगदंबिका पाल (फआइल फोटो)
India News

1998 में उत्तर प्रदेश में बनी थी महाराष्ट्र जैसी स्थिति, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दिया था ये फैसला

25 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

quiz
India News

अमर उजाला क्विज का जादू सिर चढ़कर बोला, ये हैं पहले हफ्ते के 10 भाग्यशाली विजेता

अमर उजाला क्विज को लेकर लोगों का जोश देखते ही बन रहा है। जानकारी से भरपूर और रोचक क्विज के पहले हफ्ते के 10 विजेताओं का नाम घोषित हो गए हैं। इनके भाग्यशाली विजेताओं के नाम ये हैं। 

25 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला क्विज विजेता
India News

अमर उजाला क्विज का जादू सिर चढ़कर बोला, ये हैं दूसरे हफ्ते के 10 भाग्यशाली विजेता

25 नवंबर 2019

Subhash Chopra and Kirti Azad
India News

दिल्ली में मनरेगा जैसी स्कीम पेश कर सकती है कांग्रेस, कई मुफ्त योजनाओं पर लगा सकती है दांव

25 नवंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट, जज
India News

प्रदूषण पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट: विस्फोटकों से भरा बैग लाइए और लोगों को मार दीजिए

25 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र पर सांसदों का प्रदर्शन
India News

महाराष्ट्र पर संसद ठप, मार्शलों ने कांग्रेसी सांसदों को बाहर निकाला

25 नवंबर 2019

ajit pawar
India News

क्या महाराष्ट्र के डिप्टी सीएम अजित पवार को मिली है क्लीन चिट? एसीबी ने दिया जवाब, विपक्ष ने घेरा

25 नवंबर 2019

देवेंद्र फडणवीस और अजित पवार
India News

30 नवंबर नहीं, फडणवीस सरकार के पास बहुमत साबित करने के लिए सात दिसंबर तक का समय

25 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र
India News

उत्तर प्रदेश में भी महाराष्ट्र की तरह फंसा था पेंच, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने 1998 में दिया था ये फैसला

25 नवंबर 2019

ठगी का मामला
India News

महिला ने नौकरी का झांसा देकर ठगे 10 लाख रुपये, मामला दर्ज

25 नवंबर 2019

शरद पवार
India News

क्या है दलबदल विरोधी कानून, जिसका नाम लेकर शरद पवार ने एनसीपी विधायकों को चेताया

25 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

महाराष्ट्र पर संसद के अंदर और बाहर हंगामा, कांग्रेस ने बताया लोकतंत्र की हत्या

महाराष्ट्र में महाभारत का असर संसद के दोनों सदनों में देखने को मिला। दोनों सदनों में फडणवीस सरकार के गठन को लेकर भारी हंगामा हुआ। जहां कांग्रेस ने जमकर बवाल काटा।

25 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र का सियासी संकट 3:06

महाराष्ट्र सियासी संकट | 30 नवंबर के फ्लोर टेस्ट से पहले NCP, CONG, BJP के लिए पांच बड़े सवाल

25 नवंबर 2019

जियो 2:31

जानिए क्या हैं जियो, एयरटेल और वोडाफोन के खास प्रीपेड प्लांस

25 नवंबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:08

टेलर स्विफ्ट ने तोड़ दिया माइकल जैकसन का रिकॉर्ड

25 नवंबर 2019

concept pic 2:17

पश्चिम बंगाल के भाजपा उपाध्यक्ष जॉय प्रकाश मजूमदार की हुई पिटाई

25 नवंबर 2019

Related

महाराष्ट्र के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री नारायण राणे
India News

महाराष्ट्र: भाजपा नेता नारायण राणे ने कहा, "बाजार में अभी कई विधायक हैं..."

25 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र की राजनीति
India News

महाराष्ट्र: अभी आने वाली कई रातें भारी हैं...

25 नवंबर 2019

आईपीएस अधिकारी राजीव कुमार (बीच में)
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने राजीव कुमार की अग्रिम जमानत खारिज करने वाली याचिका पर टाली सुनवाई

25 नवंबर 2019

पश्चिम बंगाल उपचुनाव
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल उपचुनाव : भाजपा नेता की बेरहमी से पिटाई, टीएमसी कार्यकर्ताओं ने लात-घूंसों से की पिटाई

25 नवंबर 2019

राज्य सभा की कार्यवाही के दौरान मार्शलों की ड्रेस
India News

राज्यसभा में पारंपरिक बंद गले वाली जोधपुरी सूट में दिखे मार्शल, विवादों के बाद नई वर्दी से किनारा

25 नवंबर 2019

टीएमसी कार्यकर्ताओं ने भाजपा उम्मीदवार की पिटाई की
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल उपचुनाव: भाजपा प्रत्याशी को टीएमसी कार्यकर्ताओं ने पीटा, सामने आया वीडियो

25 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited