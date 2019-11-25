महाराष्ट्र में खींचतान के बीच फडणवीस ने शुरू किया काम, बतौर सीएम चेक पर किए पहले हस्ताक्षर

CM Devendra Fadnavis’ first signature of this tenure was done on a #CMReliefFund cheque, on reaching Mantralaya, which was handed over to Kusum Vengurlekar by CM. pic.twitter.com/x43LtP6cbG— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) November 25, 2019
CM @Dev_Fadnavis sanctions another ₹5380 crore from Maharashtra Contingency Fund to give relief to unseasonal rain affected farmers. https://t.co/qLmtN2x2f1— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) November 25, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
अमर उजाला क्विज को लेकर लोगों का जोश देखते ही बन रहा है। जानकारी से भरपूर और रोचक क्विज के पहले हफ्ते के 10 विजेताओं का नाम घोषित हो गए हैं। इनके भाग्यशाली विजेताओं के नाम ये हैं।
25 नवंबर 2019