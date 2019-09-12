शहर चुनें

Maharashtra accident on Pune-Bangalore National Highway, five people killed in collision two buses

महाराष्ट्र: नेशनल हाईवे पर दर्दनाक हादसा, दो बसों की टक्कर में छह लोगों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Thu, 12 Sep 2019 09:10 AM IST
नेशनल हाईवे पर दो बसों की टक्कर
नेशनल हाईवे पर दो बसों की टक्कर - फोटो : ANI
महाराष्ट्र के सतारा के पास तड़के सुबह एक दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा हुआ। हाईवे पर तेज रफ्तार दो बसों की आपस में टक्कर हो गई। नेशनल हाईवे पर हुए इस हादसे में छह लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि 10 लोग घायल हुए हैं। घटनास्थल से घायलों को तुरंत ही अस्पताल में ले जाया गया। 
पुणे डिवीजन के स्टेट हाईवे के अधीक्षक मिलिंद मोहिते ने बताया कि पुणे-बैंगलोर नेशनल हाईवे पर सतारा के पास दो बसों की आपस में टक्कर हो गई जिससे छह लोगों की मौत हो गई है। घटना में 10 लोग घायल हुए हैं।

उन्होंने आगे बताया कि घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस और राहत-बचाव की टीम घटनास्थल पर पहुंची। घायलों को अस्पताल ले जाया गया है, जहां उनका इलाज चल रहा है। 






