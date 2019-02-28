Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy on his statement "if you bless Congress & JD(S) with at least 20-22 seats in Karnataka once again, a Kannadiga can be in that place (Prime Minister)": In this country anything can happen. Why can't it happen? pic.twitter.com/ybjs56kfEA— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
पाकिस्तान न केवल अपने किसी विमान को गिराए जाने से इनकार कर रहा है बल्कि उसकी सेना के प्रवक्ता का यहां तक कहना है कि बुधवार को उनकी तरफ से एफ16 का इस्तेमाल ही नहीं हुआ।
28 फरवरी 2019