Lok Sabha Elections 2019: HD Kumaraswamy calls for votes says Kannadiga can become PM

कर्नाटक का व्यक्ति भी प्रधानमंत्री की कुर्सी पर बैठ सकता है: एचडी कुमारस्वामी

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Thu, 28 Feb 2019 12:57 PM IST
एचडी कुमारस्वामी
एचडी कुमारस्वामी
कर्नाटक की 28 लोकसभा सीटों पर 2019 में जीत का परचम लहराने वालों के दावे शुरू हो चुके हैं। कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री एचडी कुमारस्वामी ने एक बयान जारी करते हुए कहा है, 
"अगर आप कांग्रेस और जेडीएस को कर्नाटक में एक बार फिर 20-22 सीट देते हैं तो एक कन्नड़ भी प्रधानमंत्री की कुर्सी पर बैठ सकता है। इस देश में कुछ भी हो सकता है। ऐसा क्यों नहीं हो सकता?"





इससे पहले कर्नाटक भाजपा अध्यक्ष बीएस येदियुरप्पा ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान में आतंकी कैंपों पर भारत के अचानक किए गए हमले से प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के पक्ष में लहर बनी है और इससे पार्टी को आगामी लोकसभा चुनाव में राज्य में 28 में 22 सीटें जीतने में मदद मिलेगी। येदियुरप्पा ने कहा कि दिनों-दिन भाजपा के पक्ष में लहर बनती जा रही है। 

2014 के लोकसभा चुनाव में भाजपा ने यहां 17 सीटें जीती थीं तो वहीं कांग्रेस ने 9 और जेडीएस 2। 

election lok sabha elections 2019 hd kumaraswamy bs yeddyurappa lok sabha chunav
