शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Ladies cabin crew injured during passenger adjustment into spice jet aeroplane

स्पाइस जेट विमान में धक्का-मुक्की, महिला केबिन क्रू गंभीर रूप से घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Fri, 23 Aug 2019 09:50 PM IST
स्पाइस जेट
स्पाइस जेट - फोटो : social media
ख़बर सुनें
 मुंबई में शुक्रवार को स्पाइस जेट की मंगलूरू-बंगलूरू फ्लाइट के पिछले हिस्से से गिरकर केबिन क्रू की एक महिला सदस्य घायल हो गई। हादसा बॉम्बार्डियर क्यू 400 विमान में धक्का-मुक्की के दौरान हुआ। सूत्रों का कहना है कि एहतियात के तौर पर हादसे के बाद एयरलाइंस ने घायल महिला कर्मचारी को इलाज के लिए भेजकर दूसरी कर्मचारी को विमान में नियुक्त कर दिया।
विज्ञापन
इसके बाद ही फ्लाइट संख्या एसजी-1035 को सुबह 8:45 बजे अपने गंतव्य के लिए रवाना किया जा सका। एयरलाइंस ने इस घटना की पुष्टि की है। 

 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

स्पाइजेट में महिला के ऊपर गिरा खौलता हुआ पानी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

खौलते पानी से जली महिला यात्री, स्पाइसजेट ने मांगी माफी, मुआवजा देने से किया इनकार

21 मई 2019

vistara inducts 550 employees of jet airways, company stops group mediclaim policy
Business Diary

जेट एयरवेज के कर्मियों की मदद के लिए विस्तारा आया आगे, 550 लोगों को दी नौकरी

30 अप्रैल 2019

sarkari naukri SpiceJet recruitment 2019 opportunities for cabin crew know how to apply sarkari jobs
Jobs

उड़ने की है चाह तो SpiceJet में हो रही हैं भर्तियां, इंटरव्यू के लिए सीधे पहुंचें

6 फरवरी 2019

शेयर मार्केट, अब नहीं रहेगा गुत्थी
Invertis university

शेयर मार्केट, अब नहीं रहेगा गुत्थी
spicejet gets notice from dgca on celebrating new year during flight
Business Diary

35 हजार फुट पर मनाया नए साल का जश्न, डीजीसीए ने थमाया एयरलाइन को नोटिस

4 जनवरी 2019

स्पाइसजेट
India News

VIDEO: एयरहोस्टेसेज का आरोप ‘चोरी के शक में स्पाइसजेट ने उतरवाए कपड़े, सैनेटरी पैड’

4 अप्रैल 2018

spicejet
India News

SpiceJet की एयरहोस्टेस ने कंपनी पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, कहा- कपड़े उतारकर होती है चेकिंग

31 मार्च 2018

संतान के उज्वल भविष्य व लंबी आयु के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में कराएं संतान गोपाल पाठ व हवन - 24 अगस्त
Astrology Services

संतान के उज्वल भविष्य व लंबी आयु के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में कराएं संतान गोपाल पाठ व हवन - 24 अगस्त
विज्ञापन
spicejet bombardier q400 mumbai स्पाइस जेट केबिन क्रू बॉम्बार्डियर क्यू 400
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Donald Trump
World

अमेरिका में जन्मजात नागरिकता को खत्म करने पर विचार : डोनाल्ड ट्रंप

23 अगस्त 2019

अमर उजाला फाउंडेशन
Meerut

मेरठ में 26 अगस्त को होगी मुरारीलाल माहेश्वरी स्मृति वाद-विवाद प्रतियोगिता

23 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
डॉ. भोला सिंह (File)
Delhi NCR

अगले साल से दो चरणों में होगी देशभर में जनगणना, गृह राज्यमंत्री ने भेजा जवाब

23 अगस्त 2019

कैबिनेट मंत्री सुरेश खन्ना व मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

योगी कैबिनेट के मंत्रियों को विभागों का आवंटन, सुरेश खन्ना बने वित्त मंत्री

23 अगस्त 2019

तुषार वेल्लापल्ली
India News

19 करोड़ के चेकबाउंस मामले में यूएई में गिरफ्तार हुए तुषार वेल्लापेल्ली

23 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
s jaishankar
World

नेपाल पहुंचे जयशंकर ने की विदेश मंत्री के साथ बैठक, जयनगर से जनकपुर रेल परियोजना पर संतोष

23 अगस्त 2019

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप-किम जोंग उन (फाइल फोटो)
World

उत्तर कोरिया का अमेरिका के साथ परमाणु वार्ता से इनकार

23 अगस्त 2019

hasan ruhani
World

ईरान ने नई वायु रक्षा प्रणाली का किया अनावरण, एक बार में 100 लक्ष्यों की कर सकता है पहचान

23 अगस्त 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Gorakhpur

सीएम योगी की अपील, भीड़ तंत्र का हिस्सा नहीं बनें, जनोपयोगी कार्य करें

23 अगस्त 2019

Jyotiraditya scindia
India News

कांग्रेस ने महाराष्ट्र के लिए सिंधिया की अगुवाई में बनाई स्क्रीनिंग कमेटी

23 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

गुरुवार को पेशी के दौरान पी. चिदंबरम
India News

चिदंबरम ने लांघी थी सीमा, पीएमओ समेत सभी वरिष्ठ अफसरों ने साध ली थी चुप्पी

तत्कालीन यूपीए सरकार के दौरान वित्तमंत्री पी. चिदंबरम कितने पावरफुल थे, इस बात का अंदाजा इसी से लगाया जा सकता है कि जब वे फॉरेन इन्वेस्टमेंट प्रमोशन बोर्ड (एफआईपीबी) में अपनी सीमा लांघ रहे थे, तो वह केस आर्थिक मामलों की कैबिनेट समिति के समक्ष था।

23 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
न्यूनतम आय बिल
India News

वेतन संहिता अधिसूचित, देशभर के 50 करोड़ श्रमिकों को न्यूनतम वेतन का रास्ता साफ

23 अगस्त 2019

निर्मला सीतारमण
India News

विदेशी और घरेलू निवेशकों पर सरचार्ज में बढ़ोतरी वापस, वित्त मंत्री की 10 बड़ी बातें

23 अगस्त 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल
India News

अनुच्छेद 370 पर दिल्ली विधानसभा में हंगामा, केजरीवाल बोले, लोगों की जा रही हैं नौकरियां

23 अगस्त 2019

शहर के सेंट जोंस चौराहे पर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे
India News

CCTV कैमरे लगाने में देरी पर दिल्ली सरकार ने कंपनी पर ठोका 16 करोड़ का जुर्माना

23 अगस्त 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे
India News

जो लोग वीर सावरकर को नहीं मानते, उन्हें सरेआम पीटना चाहिएः उद्धव ठाकरे

23 अगस्त 2019

गुरुवार को पेशी के दौरान पी. चिदंबरम
India News

सोमवार तक ईडी केस में चिदंबरम को राहत, सिब्बल का हाईकोर्ट पर गंभीर आरोप

23 अगस्त 2019

अभिषेक सिंघवी और जयराम रमेश
India News

सिंघवी और थरूर भी बोले- मोदी को खलनायक की तरह पेश करना गलत

23 अगस्त 2019

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट
India News

समान नागरिक संहिता पर जनहित याचिका का विरोध, मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड पहुंचा हाईकोर्ट

23 अगस्त 2019

सीबीआई (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सीबीआई के 15 अधिकारियों को भी मिलेगा गृह मंत्रालय का सम्मानित पदक

23 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

वर्तमान वैश्विक जीडीपी विकास दर 3.2% है, संभव है आगे रिवाइज हो सकती है: निर्मला सीतारमण

अर्थव्यवस्था की माली हालत के बीच वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने शुक्रवार को प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस की। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट

23 अगस्त 2019

बालकृष्ण 2:23

पतंजलि के CEO आचार्य बालकृष्ण की तबीयत खराब, एम्स में चल रहा है इलाज

23 अगस्त 2019

चिदंबरम और आईएनएक्स मीडिया केस 3:11

जल्द आईएनएक्स मीडिया केस में बड़ा खुलासा संभव, सीबीआई को चिदंबरम से चाहिए बस एक खास फाइल

23 अगस्त 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:21

जानिए क्या होगा अगर हो गया परमाणु हमला...

23 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:22

एक्ट्रेस मीरा चोपड़ा ने लगाए पांच सितारा होटल पर बड़े आरोप, कहा यहां के खाने में निकलते हैं कीड़े

23 अगस्त 2019

Related

खेती
India News

बारिश से कर्ज में न डूब जाएं किसान, ये तरीके अपना कर बचाएं फसल और करें ज्यादा कमाई

23 अगस्त 2019

जेट एयरवेज के पूर्व चेयरमैन नरेश गोयल
India News

जेट एयरवेज के संस्थापक नरेश गोयल के घर समेत कई जगहों पर ईडी का छापा

23 अगस्त 2019

सीबीआई ने पी चिदंबरम को गिरफ्तार किया
India News

चिदंबरम से सीबीआई को चाहिए वे खास फाइलें, जिनमें छिपा है सौदों का राज

23 अगस्त 2019

Supreme Court to hear constitutional validity of triple talaq law, notice issued to center
India News

तीन तलाक कानून की संवैधानिक वैधता पर सुनवाई करेगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट, केंद्र को जारी किया नोटिस

23 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

लश्कर-ए-तैयबा के आतंकियों की घुसपैठ की खुफिया जानकारी से हाई अलर्ट पर तमिलनाडु

23 अगस्त 2019

तमिलनाडु पुलिस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

तमिलनाडु में घुसे लश्कर के छह आतंकवादी, कोयंबटूर में अलर्ट

23 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited