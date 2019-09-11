कर्नाटक: सागर तालुक में 200 यात्रियों से भरी दो नाव आपस में टकराई

Karnataka: Two ferries carrying around 200 people collided on the Kalasavalli to Ambaragodlu waterway route of Sharavati river, in Sagara taluk. Both ferries sustained minor damages, no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/MJEJ68TU7o— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी मथुरा पहुंच चुके हैं। जहां उन्होंने सबसे पहले गाय की पूजा करते हुए पशु आरोग्य मेले की शुरुआत की।
11 सितंबर 2019