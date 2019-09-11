शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Karnataka: Two ferries carrying around 200 people collided Sagara taluk

कर्नाटक: सागर तालुक में 200 यात्रियों से भरी दो नाव आपस में टकराई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Wed, 11 Sep 2019 01:10 PM IST
सागर तालुक में नाव टकराई
सागर तालुक में नाव टकराई - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
कर्नाटक के सागर तालुक में यात्रियों से भरी दो फेरीयां (नाव) आपस में टकरा गई। सागर तालुक के शरावती नदी में यह घटना हुई। दोनों फेरियों को मामूली नुकसान हुआ है। किसी भी यात्री के घायल होने की सूचना नहीं मिली है। 
दरअसल, सागर तालुक में शरवती नदी के कलसावल्ली से अंबरगोडलू जलमार्ग पर लगभग 200 लोगों को ले जा रही दो फेरियां (नाव) आपस में टकरा गई। जिससे दोनों फेरियों को मामूली नुकसान हुआ है। इस घटना में कोई भी यात्री घायल नहीं हुआ है। 
karnatka banglore sagar taluk sharavati river कर्नाटक सागर तालुक
