Karnataka : JDS expelled three former MLAs for Anti Party Activities

कर्नाटक : सरकार गिरने के लिए जिम्मेदार तीन अयोग्य बागी विधायकों को जदएस ने निकाला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Wed, 31 Jul 2019 06:41 PM IST
जदएस
जदएस - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
जनता दल (सेकुलर) के अध्यक्ष और पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री एचडी देवगौड़ा ने बुधवार को पार्टी के तीन अयोग्य विधायकों को पार्टी विरोधी गतिविधियों के कारण बर्खास्त कर दिया । ये तीनों राज्य में गठबंधन सरकार के गिरने के लिए जिम्मेदार थे। जदएस ने जिन तीन विधायकों को तत्काल प्रभाव से पार्टी से बर्खास्त किया है उनमें एएच विश्वनाथ, के गोपालैया और केसी नारायण गौड़ा शामिल हैं।
ये तीनों जदएस के विधायक थे और इन्होंने राज्य विधानसभा की सदस्यता से इस्तीफा दे दिया था और कांग्रेस के 14 विधायकों के साथ विश्वास मत के दौरान वोटिंग से अनुपस्थित रहे थे जिसके कारण 23 जुलाई को कांग्रेस-जदएस गठबंधन की सरकार गिर गयी थी। बता दें कि कांग्रेस ने मंगलवार को अयोग्य करार दिये गए पार्टी के 14 बागी विधायकों को बर्खास्त कर दिया था।
karnataka janata dal (secular) jds जदएस rebel jds mla k gopalaiah h vishwanath narayana gowda
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
