कर्नाटक : विधानसभा में बोले मुख्यमंत्री कुमारस्वामी, राज्यपाल ने मुझे दूसरा 'प्रेमपत्र' भेजा है

CM HD Kumaraswamy: I have respect for the Governor. But the second love letter from the Governor has hurt me. He only came to know about horse trading 10 days ago?(Shows photos of BS Yeddyurappa's PA Santosh, reportedly boarding a plane with independent MLA H Nagesh) pic.twitter.com/VIcA4TUmeI— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in state Assembly: I leave the decision on the floor test to you (the Speaker). It won't be directed by Delhi. I request you to protect me from the letter sent by the Governor. https://t.co/zUHJxNKpIZ— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019
बीते लंबे समय से सत्ता को लेकर चल रहा कर्नाटक का राजनीतिक संकट एक बार फिर देश की सबसे बड़ी अदालत में पहुंच गया है।
19 जुलाई 2019