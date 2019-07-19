शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Karnataka : Chief Minister received another letter from Governor, says, I got second love letter

कर्नाटक : विधानसभा में बोले मुख्यमंत्री कुमारस्वामी, राज्यपाल ने मुझे दूसरा 'प्रेमपत्र' भेजा है

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Fri, 19 Jul 2019 05:22 PM IST
कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री एचडी कुमारस्वामी
कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री एचडी कुमारस्वामी - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
कर्नाटक में सत्तारूढ़ कांग्रेस-जदएस गठबंधन की सरकार पर मंडरा रहे खतरे के कम होने के आसार दिखाई नहीं दे रहे हैं। राज्यपाल वजूभाई वाला ने मुख्यमंत्री एचडी कुमारस्वामी को फिर से एक पत्र लिखा है। विधानसभा में मुख्यमंत्री ने इस पत्र को दूसरा 'प्रेमपत्र' कहा। पत्र में बहुमत शामिल करने के लिए शाम छह बजे तक का समय दिया है। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
कुमारस्वामी ने कर्नाटक भाजपा अध्यक्ष बीएस येदियुरप्पा के निजी सहयोगी संतोष की निर्दलीय विधायक एच नागेश के साथ कथित तौर पर विमान में चढ़ते हुए एक तस्वीर दिखाते हुए कहा, 'मैं राज्यपाल का सम्मान करता हूं। लेकिन, राज्यपाल द्वारा भेजे गए दूसरे प्रेमपत्र से मुझे दुख पहुंचा है। उन्हें विधायकों की खरीद-फरोख्त का पता केवल 10 दिन पहले चला?'


उन्होंने कहा कि राज्यपाल ने अपने दूसरे पत्र में खरीद-फरोख्त की बात कही है। क्या वह अब तक इस बात से अनभिज्ञ थे। उन्होंने कहा, 'फ्लोर टेस्ट पर निर्णय में आप पर (स्पीकर) छोड़ता हूं। इसे दिल्ली से निर्देशित नहीं किया जाएगा। मैं आपसे अनुरोध करता हूं कि आप मुझे राज्यपाल द्वारा भेजे गए पत्र से बचाएं।'

 

Recommended

एचडी कुमारस्वामी-बीएस येदियुरप्पा
India News

कर्नाटक: राज्यपाल ने सीएम को लिखा दूसरा पत्र, कुमारस्वामी ने साझा किया 'दर्द'

19 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

27 साल पुरानी शाहरुख की तस्वीर आई सामने, एक्ट्रेस से नेता बनीं इस सेलेब संग कर रहे मस्ती

18 जुलाई 2019

shah rukh khan, urmila matondkar
shah rukh khan
shah rukh khan
Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana
Bollywood

27 साल पुरानी शाहरुख की तस्वीर आई सामने, एक्ट्रेस से नेता बनीं इस सेलेब संग कर रहे मस्ती

18 जुलाई 2019

अपूर्वा
Dehradun

पति रोहित शेखर की हत्या के बाद अपूर्वा ने बनाया था ये प्लान, सास को ऐसे दिया धोखा

19 जुलाई 2019

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
Invertis university

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
Cricket News

मजबूरी में लेना पड़ा था सहवाग को संन्यास, छह साल बाद दुनिया के सामने छलका दर्द

19 जुलाई 2019

वीरेंद्र सहवाग
वीरेंद्र सहवाग
वीरेंद्र सहवाग
विक्रम राठौड़
Cricket News

मजबूरी में लेना पड़ा था सहवाग को संन्यास, छह साल बाद दुनिया के सामने छलका दर्द

19 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

पति बोला- पत्नी को गुजारा भत्ता नहीं, हर महीने दाल चावल और घी दे दूंगा, जज ने सुनाया रोचक फैसला

19 जुलाई 2019

BJP expelled MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion for 6 years
Dehradun

बर्खास्त प्रणव चैंपियन का न भूलने वाला किस्सा, मंत्री के भोज में फायरिंग करने पर नेता को लगी थी गोली

19 जुलाई 2019

मोटिवेशनल और मैथ्स गुरु अभिनव शर्मा से जाने कैसे पाएं सफलता
Competitive Exam

मोटिवेशनल और मैथ्स गुरु अभिनव शर्मा से जाने कैसे पाएं सफलता
विज्ञापन
karnataka karnataka political crisis cm hd kumaraswamy kumaraswamy karnataka vidhan sabha karnataka governor
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Delhi High Court
India News

उच्च न्यायालय ने केंद्र से पूछा- क्या शादीशुदा लोगों में कम बुद्धि होती है? ये है पूरा मामला

19 जुलाई 2019

IIT students develop device to feed people without arms
India News

आईआईटी के छात्रों का कमाल, बगैर हाथ वालों को खाना खिलाएगा ‘फूड बडी’

19 जुलाई 2019

Haryana-Maharashtra assembly elections to be held in November
India News

हरियाणा-महाराष्ट्र के विधानसभा चुनाव नवंबर में कराने की तैयारी

19 जुलाई 2019

दिल्ली मेट्रो (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बेल्जियन प्रजाति के कुत्तों ने खोजा था ओसामा को, अब करेंगे मेट्रो की सुरक्षा

19 जुलाई 2019

world bank
India News

आंध्र प्रदेश सरकार को झटका, विश्व बैंक ने खारिज की चंद्रबाबू नायडू की अमरावती परियोजना

19 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
kulbhushan jadhav
Education

क्या है वियना संधि, जिसके आधार पर ICJ ने कुलभूषण मामले में सुनाया फैसला

18 जुलाई 2019

Officers of Indian Navy
India News

नौसेना की ताकत बढ़ाएगी ये मिसाइल, भारत और इजरायल के बीच 345 करोड़ रुपये का रक्षा सौदा

18 जुलाई 2019

केंद्रीय कैबिनेट (File Photo)
India News

दिवाला कानून में सात सुधारों को मंजूरी, 150 किमी रेल लाइन निर्माण की स्वीकृति

18 जुलाई 2019

NGT
Delhi NCR

लैंडफिल साइटों से कूड़ा हटाने को दिल्ली सरकार 250 करोड़ रुपये जमा करें: एनजीटी

18 जुलाई 2019

राजेश खन्ना के दस दमदार किरदार
Bollywood

ये हैं राजेश खन्ना की अदाकारी के 10 मील के पत्थर, लगातार 15 हिट फिल्मों ने बनाया था सुपर डुपर स्टार

18 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कर्नाटक का 'नाटक' फिर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के दरवाजे पर पहुंचा, कांग्रेस ने दायर की याचिका

बीते लंबे समय से सत्ता को लेकर चल रहा कर्नाटक का राजनीतिक संकट एक बार फिर देश की सबसे बड़ी अदालत में पहुंच गया है।

19 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

अरुणाचल प्रदेश और असम के कुछ हिस्सों में तेज भूकंप के झटके

19 जुलाई 2019

असदुद्दीन ओवैसी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

लोकसभा में ओवैसी ने पूछा सवाल, क्यों नहीं बनाया जा रहा मॉब लिंचिंग पर कानून?

19 जुलाई 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ रूसी राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन
India News

रूस के साथ रक्षा सामानों के आदान-प्रदान के लिए अमेरिका जैसा समझौता करेगा भारत, ये होगा फायदा

19 जुलाई 2019

लाल कृष्ण आडवाणी-मुरली मनोहर जोशी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बाबरी विध्वंस: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- नौ महीने के अंदर आडवाणी-जोशी सहित भाजपा नेताओं पर दें फैसला

19 जुलाई 2019

NRC
India News

केंद्र सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में कहा : भारत दुनिया की शरणार्थी राजधानी नहीं बन सकता

19 जुलाई 2019

मंसूर खान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

हलाला बैंक शुरू करने वाले मंसूर खान गिरफ्तार, ईडी ने दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट से पकड़ा

19 जुलाई 2019

नील आर्मस्ट्रॉन्ग
India News

अंतरिक्ष के पहले मानव मिशन को पूरे हुए 50 साल, करोड़ों लोग बने थे गवाह

19 जुलाई 2019

इनकाउंटर स्पेशलिस्ट प्रदीप शर्मा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

एनकाउंटर स्पेशलिस्ट प्रदीप शर्मा का मुंबई पुलिस से इस्तीफा, राजनीति में कर सकते हैं एंट्री

19 जुलाई 2019

पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणव मुखर्जी
India News

पिछली सरकारों के कारण भारत बनेगा पांच हजार अरब डॉलर की अर्थव्यवस्था: प्रणब मुखर्जी

19 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

बुजुर्ग के ऊपर से गुजरी ट्रेन फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा कि देखकर नहीं होगा यकीन

सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें एक बुजुर्ग शख्स चलती ट्रेन के नीचे लेटा हुआ। आखिर बुजुर्ग ट्रेन के नीचे कैसे आया, आइए आपको बताते हैं।

19 जुलाई 2019

मिशन मंगल 3:43

मिशन मंगल के ट्रेलर लॉन्च पर बाटला हाउस का असर, अक्षय ने किया जॉन के अंदाज की कॉपी

19 जुलाई 2019

पंचलेश्वर मंदिर 4:28

सावन में पंचलेश्वर महादेव मंदिर की इस मान्यता पर है लोगों की अटूट आस्था, बरसों से बना है रहस्य

19 जुलाई 2019

कर्नाटक राजनीति 3:01

कर्नाटक का संकट: वोटिंग की मांग पर अड़े रहे भाजपा विधायक, कुछ ऐसे गुजारी विधानसभा में ही रात

19 जुलाई 2019

मायावती 1:23

भाई पर आयकर विभाग के छापे से नाराज मायावती का भाजपा पर वार, कहा, अपने गिरेबान में झांके भाजपा

19 जुलाई 2019

Related

शिया सेंट्रल वक्फ बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष वसीम रिजवी
India News

चांद-सितारे वाले हरे झंडे को बैन करने की याचिका पर SC ने केंद्र से मांगा जवाब

19 जुलाई 2019

दिल्ली मेट्रो (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बेल्जियन प्रजाति के कुत्तों ने खोजा था ओसामा को, अब करेंगे मेट्रो की सुरक्षा

19 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

शारीरिक संबंध बनाने से इनकार करने पर महिला की हत्या, पुलिस ने आरोपी को पकड़ा

19 जुलाई 2019

लोकसभा स्पीकर ओम बिरला(File Photo)
India News

मौजूदा सत्र में 20 वर्षों में सबसे अधिक कामकाज, आम बजट पर 17 तो रेलवे के लिए 13 घंटे चर्चा

19 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

मुंबई की लाइफलाइन अब बनती जा रही जानलेवा, एक ही दिन में 16 लोगों की मौत

19 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

मिशन इंद्रधनुष लागू होने के बाद भी देश के 38 प्रतिशत बच्चे अभी तक टीकाकरण से वंचित

19 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited