कर्नाटक: मुख्यमंत्री बनने से पहले ही येदियुरप्पा ने लिखी अधिकारी को चिट्ठी!

Karnataka Chief Secretary T.M. Vijaybhaskar in a letter to Dept Secretaries: BS Yeddyurappa has given directions suggesting all Dept Secretaries to put on hold the orders given by care taker CM (HD Kumaraswamy) in July, till they're looked into by Chief Secy or Depts Secretaries. pic.twitter.com/hJayd4LIee— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
भाजपा के कार्यकारी उपाध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने आज मोदी सरकार 2 के 50 दिनों के कामकाज का लेखाजोखा पेश किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि मोदी सरकार के 50 दिन के फैसले 50 सालों से बेहतर रहे हैं।
26 जुलाई 2019