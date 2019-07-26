शहर चुनें

Karnataka: BS Yeddyurappa orders before taking oath to cancel orders given by Kumaraswamy in July

कर्नाटक: मुख्यमंत्री बनने से पहले ही येदियुरप्पा ने लिखी अधिकारी को चिट्ठी!

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 26 Jul 2019 05:12 PM IST
बीएस येदियुरप्पा (फाइल फोटो)
कर्नाटक भाजपा अध्यक्ष बीएस येदियुरप्पा आज शाम छह बजे राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेंगे। हालांकि, मुख्यमंत्री बनने से पहले ही उन्होंने सरकारी महकमे में आदेश चलाने शुरू कर दिए। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक, राज्य के मुख्य सचिव ने सभी उपसचिवों को एक पत्र लिखा है जिसमें कुमारस्वामी द्वारा जुलाई में दिए गए आदेशों को रोकने की हिदायत दी गई है। खास बात यह है कि पत्र में मुख्य सचिव ने लिखा है कि यह आदेश येदियुरप्पा ने दिया है। 
अब मुद्दा यह कि मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेने से पहले येदियुरप्पा सरकारी महकमों को कोई भी निर्देश कैसे दे सकते हैं। विजयभास्कर के इस पत्र में लिखा है, 'बीएस येदियुरप्पा ने निर्देश दिए हैं कि सभी उप सचिव उन सभी आदेशों को, जो तत्कालीन मुख्यमंत्री एचडी कुमारस्वामी ने जुलाई में दिए थे, तब तक के लिए रोक दें जब तक मुख्य सचिव उन्हें नहीं देख लेते।'
bs yeddyurappa karnataka karnataka bjp बीएस येदियुरप्पा kumaraswamy karnataka chief secretary
