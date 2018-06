Concerned by news of columnist @gulbukhari , British- #Pakistan dual national & outspoken critic of Pak military's role in politics, going missing. She should not join the long list of #EnforcedDisappearances in #Pakistan . @OfficialDGISPR @ukinpakistan @FCOHumanRights

Pakistani Journalist & activist Gul Bukhari, who was abducted by unidentified people in Lahore on Tuesday night, has returned home, her family has confirmed. Bukhari was on her way to appear in a show when unknown persons stopped her vehicle & abducted her: Pakistan Media pic.twitter.com/YgkSrGWwly