Home ›   India News ›   IPS officer suspended in Assam because his work in not satisfied

IPS अधिकारी का काम संतोषजनक नहीं, नौकरी से निकाला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 23 Feb 2018 09:11 AM IST
IPS officer suspended in Assam because his work in not satisfied
असम में तैनात एक आईपीएस अधिकारी आनंद कुमार तिवारी को नौकरी से निकाल दिया गया। एक अधिकारी के अनुसार, सरकार को उनका काम संतोषजनक नहीं लगा। गृह मंत्रालय के अधिकारी ने बताया कि असम-मेघालय कैडर के 1994 बैच के पुलिस अधिकारी को असंतोषप्रद काम के रिकॉर्ड के कारण नौकरी से निकाल दिया गया। 
दो सालों में तिवारी छठे आईपीएस अधिकारी हैं जिन्हें नौकरी से निकाला गया है। गृह मंत्रालय द्वारा गठित एक समिति आईजीपी-रैंक के अधिकारी के प्रदर्शन की समीक्षा की और पाया गया कि वे आगे काम करने के लिए फीट नहीं हैं इसलिए उन्हें स्वैच्छिक सेवानिवृत्ति के लिए कहा गया।

नियमों की मानी जाए तो एक अधिकारी के काम का निरीक्षण दो चरणों में किया जाता है। पहला उसकी नौकरी के 15 साल बाद और दूसरा 25 साल बाद किया जाता है और इसी की तर्ज पर आनंद कुमार तिवारी को निकाला गया है।
ips officer assam job

