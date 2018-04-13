शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Information about the pocso act found in NCERT books

एनसीईआरटी किताबों में मिलेगी पोक्सो एक्ट की जानकारी 

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 13 Apr 2018 05:46 AM IST
NCERT
NCERT
एनसीईआरटी किताबों के पहले पन्ने पर अब स्कूली छात्र पॉक्सो एक्ट के बारे में पढ़ सकेंगे। नये सत्र से इन किताबों के माध्यम से अच्छे बुरे स्पर्श व चाइल्ड हेल्पलाइन के बारे में जानकारी मिलेगी। यह पहल केंद्रीय महिला बाल विकास मंत्री मेनका गांधी ने की थी। दरअसल, उन्होंने मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्री प्रकाश जावडेकर से किताबों में पोक्सो को शामिल करने की मांग की थी। एनसीईआरटी की छठीं से बारहवीं तक की सभी किताबों के पहले पन्ने पर पोक्सो ई बॉक्स इंफॉर्मेशन दी गई है। 
इस पन्ने पर रातदिन चलने वाली 1098 चाइल्ड हेल्पलाइन समेत पोक्सो एक्ट के बारे में जानकारी दी गई है। इसमें विस्तार से बताया गया है कि शारीरिक शोषण होने पर छात्र किस प्रकार मदद, शिकायत ले सकते हैं। वहीं, शिक्षकों समेत अभिभावकों को भी ई-पोक्सो पर कैसे शिकायत करें कि जानकारी दी जाएगी। बता दें कि करीब पंद्रह लाख स्कूलों में 26 करोड़ छात्रों को इन पुस्तकों से शारीरिक शोषण के बारे में समझने का मौका मिलेगा।  

सोशल साइंस की किताब में होगा चैप्टर 

एनसीईआरटी की सोशल साइंस की किताब में पोक्सो या शारीरिक शोषण पर एक चैप्टर भी होगा, जिसके माध्यम से बच्चों को अच्छे और बुरे स्पर्श के बारे में समझाया जाएगा।  

RELATED

ncert pocso act books

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Suhana
Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन के नाती के साथ डेट पर गईं सुहाना खान,सबूत है यह तस्वीर

12 अप्रैल 2018

Achint Kaur
Television

टीवी की सासू मां ने शेयर की इतनी बोल्ड तस्वीर, यूजर्स बोले-'इसकी भी क्या जरूरत थी'

12 अप्रैल 2018

richa chadda
Bollywood

एक्ट्रेस से बोले यूजर्स-पाकिस्तान चली जाओ, जवाब मिला-मैं बिकने वाली नहीं, नंबर दो मैं पैसे डाल दूंगी

12 अप्रैल 2018

arjun jhanvi
Bollywood

जाह्नवी कपूर की ड्रेस को लेकर आए इस भद्दे कमेंट पर उखड़ गए अर्जुन, जमकर लताड़ा

12 अप्रैल 2018

old man in fifth class
World of Wonders

73 साल का ये बूढ़ा पांचवी कक्षा में पढ़ने जाता है स्कूल, कारण जानकर चौंक जाएंगे आप

12 अप्रैल 2018

Bollywood
Bollywood

कठुआ गैंगरेप को लेकर बॉलीवुड के निशाने पर सरकार, एक्ट्रेस बोली, 'नहीं दूंगी भाजपा को वोट'

12 अप्रैल 2018

अनन्या पांडे
Bollywood

12वीं पास करते ही चंकी पांडे की बेटी को मिली बड़े बजट की फिल्म, 8 घंटे में बढ़े 1 लाख फॉलोवर

12 अप्रैल 2018

Kapil Sharma
Television

कॉमेडी शो के सस्पेंड होने की खबरों के बीच एक और बुरी खबर, लापता हुए कपिल शर्मा

12 अप्रैल 2018

disha vakani
Television

'तारक मेहता...'की दयाबेन ने पोस्ट की ऐसी तस्वीर, यूजर्स बोले 'कब आओगी वापस'

12 अप्रैल 2018

Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood

इस भोजपुरी एक्टर के दीवाने हैं अमिताभ बच्चन, डाइनिंग टेबल पर रोजाना होती है चर्चा

12 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

SC-ST Act
India News

एससी-एसटी एक्ट पर फैसले से कमजोर पड़ा कानून, देश में आक्रोश और बैचेनी का माहौल

केंद्र सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट से कहा है कि अनुसूचित जनजाति (अत्याचार निवारण) अधिनियम, 1989 पर उसके हालिया आदेश से देश को भारी नुकसान हुआ है। फैसले से देश में आक्रोश, बैचेनी का भाव पनपा है।

13 अप्रैल 2018

demo pic
India News

देश के सभी गांवों में सबका होगा जन धन खाता, 14 अप्रैल से चलेगा विशेष अभियान

13 अप्रैल 2018

Election Commission hear a petition of cancellation of Congress's election symbol 'Palm of Hand'
India News

छिन सकता है कांग्रेस से "हाथ", 18 अप्रैल को चुनाव आयोग करेगा सुनवाई

12 अप्रैल 2018

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट
India News

सूबे में 94,189 शिक्षक भर्ती का रास्ता साफ, दो माह में प्रक्रिया पूरी करने का आदेश

13 अप्रैल 2018

बीआर आंबेडकर प्रतिमा
India News

BJP MP के गंभीर होने पर जाल से मुक्त हुए बाबा साहब, पुलिस ने लोहे के पिंजड़े में कर दिया था कैद

13 अप्रैल 2018

प्रवीण तोगड़िया
India News

तोगड़िया का बड़ा आरोप, बोले- भुवनेश्वर में जीत के कारण रोका गया परिणाम

13 अप्रैल 2018

NCP will not contest Karnataka Elections and support Siddharamaih led Congress government
India News

कर्नाटक: चुनाव से पहले कांग्रेस के लिए आई खुशखबरी, भाजपा की मुश्किलें बढ़ना तय

12 अप्रैल 2018

अमित शाह, जय शाह
India News

चीफ जस्टिस की पीठ ने खुद को अमित शाह के बेटे के मामले से अलग किया

13 अप्रैल 2018

विमान
India News

मेक इन इंडिया: लड़ाकू विमान एफ/ए 18 सुपर हॉर्नेट का भारत में होगा निर्माण 

13 अप्रैल 2018

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

जस्टिस कुरियन बोले- खतरे में है सुप्रीम कोर्ट का वजूद, सत्ता का हो रहा है दुरुपयोग

13 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

2019 का लोकसभा चुनाव ‘भगवान बनाम इस्लाम’, बीजेपी विधायक का बयान

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के विधायक सुरेंद्र सिंह ने एक और विवादास्पद बयान फिर दे दिया है। इस बार का बयान 2019 में होनेवाले चुनाव को लेकर है जिसमें उन्होंने कहा कि ये चुनाव 'भगवान बनाम इस्लाम' के बीच होगा।

13 अप्रैल 2018

राहुल गांधी 3:53

आधी रात को राहुल गांधी का कैंडिल मार्च, निर्भया के माता-पिता के साथ पहुंचे इंडिया गेट

13 अप्रैल 2018

मोदी विरोध 3:13

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने किया डिफेंस एक्सपो 2018 का उद्घाटन, जानिए किस लिए स्थानीय दलों ने किया विरोध

12 अप्रैल 2018

india news 3:09

सुलझी 10वीं कक्षा के गणित पेपर लीक की गुत्थी, देखिए

12 अप्रैल 2018

बीजेपी विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर 3:07

रेप के आरोपी कुलदीप सेंगर की ये है कुंडली, जानिए, पैदाइश से आज तक का इतिहास

12 अप्रैल 2018

Recommended

no left textbooks in tripura NCERT syllabus in the state-run schools
India News

त्रिपुरा में बंद होगा वाम सरकार द्वारा लागू पाठ्यक्रम, अब चलेंगी NCERT की किताबें

11 अप्रैल 2018

रुद्रपुर में व्यापारियों द्वारा गिराया दुकान का शटर।
Udham Singh Nagar

सीनाजोरी : शिक्षा विभाग की टीम को बंधक बनाने की कोशिश

5 अप्रैल 2018

book stall
Bareilly

एनसीईआरटी बुक्स नहीं लागू कराने देते प्रबंधकों के ‘चहेते’ प्रिंसिपल

30 मार्च 2018

गुजरात
India News

गुजरात दंगे को लेकर NCERT की किताब में हुआ बदलाव, हटाया 'एंटी मुस्लिम' शब्द

24 मार्च 2018

NCERT
Bareilly

यूपी बोर्ड के कॉलेजों में चलेगा एनसीईआरटी सिलेबस

14 मार्च 2018

केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर
India News

प्रकाश जावेड़कर बोले- अब एनसीईआरटी पाठ्यक्रम होगा आधा  

24 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.