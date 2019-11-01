शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   IndiGo ChennaiKuwait flight declared an emergency landing after smoke alarm activated in cargo

इंडिगो: टेक ऑफ के कुछ समय बाद हुई चेन्नई-कुवैत विमान की आपात लैंडिंग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Updated Fri, 01 Nov 2019 09:08 AM IST
इंडिगो (फाइल फोटो)
इंडिगो (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
इंडिगो के चेन्नई से कुवैत जा रहे विमान की आपातकालीन लैंडिंग करवाई गई क्योंकि कार्गो में स्मोक अलार्म एक्टिवेट हो गया था। विमान के उड़ान भरने के कुछ समय बाद ही आज सुबह इसकी लैंडिंग हुई। निरीक्षण करने पर यह एक गलत अलार्म निकला। मामले की शिकायत नागर विमानन महानिदेशालय के पास की गई है।
विज्ञापन

सभी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति के लिए हर की पौड़ी , हरिद्वार में सूर्य छठी मैया की पूजा : 2-नवंबर -2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

indigo a320 plane p&w engine faces glitches for fourth time in row
Business Diary

इंडिगो के पीडब्ल्यू इंजन में खराबी का दौर जारी, एक हफ्ते में चौथा मामला

31 अक्टूबर 2019

इंडिगो
Business Diary

एयरबस को 300 विमानों का ऑर्डर देगी इंडिगो, 33 अरब डॉलर की लागत का अनुमान

30 अक्टूबर 2019

गो एयर
India News

डीजीसीए ने गो-एयर को भी 13 ए320 नियो विमानों के पीडब्लू इंजन बदलने को कहा

29 अक्टूबर 2019

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Business Diary

शराब पीकर ड्यूटी पर पहुंचे 13 विमानन कर्मचारी, डीजीसीए ने तीन महीने के लिए किया निलंबित

28 अक्टूबर 2019

indigo and colgate quarterly result declared for second quarter
Business Diary

इंडिगो और कोलगेट ने जारी किए अपने तिमाही नतीजे, इतना रहा मुनाफा और घाटा

24 अक्टूबर 2019

इंडिगो विमान (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)।
Varanasi

पक्षी के विमान से टकराने की प्रशासन ने बताई ये बड़ी वजह, हवा-जहाज का दूसरा पंखा हो गया था जाम

19 अक्टूबर 2019

सभी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति के लिए हर की पौड़ी , हरिद्वार में सूर्य छठी मैया की पूजा : 2-नवंबर -2019
Astrology Services

सभी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति के लिए हर की पौड़ी , हरिद्वार में सूर्य छठी मैया की पूजा : 2-नवंबर -2019
विज्ञापन
indigo emergency landing takeoff
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

अक्षय कुमार
Bollywood

बेटी नितारा के साथ झोपड़ी में पहुंचे अक्षय कुमार, बुजुर्ग दंपत्ति से मांगा पानी और फिर...

1 नवंबर 2019

LPG cylinger price increase from November 2019
Bazar

76 रुपये महंगा हुआ घरेलू रसोई गैस सिलिंडर, जानें नई कीमत

1 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Anushaka Sharma
Bollywood

वर्ल्ड कप में चयनकर्ताओं ने अनुष्का शर्मा को परोसी थी चाय? एक्ट्रेस ने पूर्व क्रिकेटर को लताड़ा

1 नवंबर 2019

Sona Mohapatra
Bollywood

सोनू निगम पर सोना मोहपात्रा ने लगाया गंभीर आरोप, बोलीं- मेरे पति को फोन कर कहा कि...

1 नवंबर 2019

Aishwarya Rai
Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या को सुपरस्टार का दर्जा दिलाने वाली ये हैं 10 बेहतरीन फिल्में, इनमें दिखा है अदाकारी का लोहा

1 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
केंद्र शासित प्रदेश बनने के बाद जम्मू में खुशी मनाते लोग।
Jammu

पाक के सवा लाख शरणार्थियों में दौड़ी खुशी की लहर, मिला वोटिंग, शिक्षा और रोजगार का अधिकार

1 नवंबर 2019

नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू
Chandigarh

अमित शाह से सिद्धू की मुलाकात की अटकलें, तो फिर कांग्रेस को याद आए 'गुरु'

1 नवंबर 2019

Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde
India News

खास बातचीत: जस्टिस बोबडे ने कहा- उच्च न्यायपालिका में आरक्षण की जरूरत नहीं

1 नवंबर 2019

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

सपा राज में बने 28 नए विकासखंड खत्म कर सकती है योगी सरकार

1 नवंबर 2019

Modi cabinet expansion decision based on Shiv Sena nod, proposal for ministerial post in center
India News

शिवसेना की हां पर टिका मोदी मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार का फैसला, केंद्र में मंत्री पद का प्रस्ताव

1 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

एरगॉन 40
India News

चंद्रयान 2 ने कर दिखाया एक और कमाल, चांद के बाहरी वायुमंडल में मौजूद Argon 40 का बताया ISRO ने राज

चंद्रयान 2 ने एक और बड़ी उपलब्धि हासिल की। दरअसल चंद्रयान के ऑर्बिटर ने चांद के वायुमंडल में मौजूद Argon 40 का पता लगाया। इसरो ने ट्वीट कर इसकी जानकारी दी। इस रिपोर्ट में जानिए आखिर क्या है Argon 40।

1 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Chandrayaan 2 orbiter detected Argon-40
India News

चंद्रयान-2 : ऑर्बिटर ने 100 किलोमीटर से चांद की बाहरी कक्षा में एरगॉन-40 का पता लगाया

1 नवंबर 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे-देवेंद्र फडणवीस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राउत बोले- शिवसेना का ही होगा अगला सीएम, ठान लें तो बहुमत मिल ही जाएगा

1 नवंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी के साथ जर्मन चांसलर मर्केल
India News

राष्ट्रपति भवन पहुंचीं एंजेला मर्केल, जर्मनी के साथ 20 अहम समझौतों पर हस्ताक्षर की उम्मीद

1 नवंबर 2019

हड़ताल पर डॉक्टर
India News

तमिलनाडु: डॉक्टरों की सात दिनों से जारी अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल समाप्त

1 नवंबर 2019

1st November big and important news stories updates on amar uajla
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

1 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

महाराष्ट्र: ठाणे में दो बसों के बीच हुई टक्कर, 21 यात्री घायल

1 नवंबर 2019

किसान श्रीकांत विष्णु गडाले
India News

भाजपा-शिवसेना की खींचतान के बीच ये किसान संभालना चाहता है महाराष्ट्र की कमान

1 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली वायु प्रदूषण
India News

तापमान बढ़ने से भारत में हर साल होंगी 15 लाख मौतें, गर्म हो जाएंगे सभी हिल स्टेशन!

1 नवंबर 2019

गृह मंत्रालय
India News

नगा समूहों पर अंतिम समझौता अभी नहीं: गृह मंत्रालय

1 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

चंद्रयान 2 ने कर दिखाया एक और कमाल, चांद के बाहरी वायुमंडल में मौजूद Argon 40 का बताया ISRO ने राज

चंद्रयान 2 ने एक और बड़ी उपलब्धि हासिल की। दरअसल चंद्रयान के ऑर्बिटर ने चांद के वायुमंडल में मौजूद Argon 40 का पता लगाया। इसरो ने ट्वीट कर इसकी जानकारी दी। इस रिपोर्ट में जानिए आखिर क्या है Argon 40।

1 नवंबर 2019

शिवसेना 1:35

शिवसेना विधायकों के साथ राज्यपाल से मिले आदित्य ठाकरे

31 अक्टूबर 2019

वाट्सऐप 1:09

जासूसी मामले में केंद्र सरकार ने व्हाट्सएप से मांगा जवाब

31 अक्टूबर 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख 7:37

जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख में नया निजाम, बदल गया 72 साल पुराना इतिहास

31 अक्टूबर 2019

पाकिस्तान 1:11

पाकिस्तान के कराची-रावलपिंडी एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन में लगी आग, 73 से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत

31 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

गिरीश चंद्र मुर्मू
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर में अभी राष्ट्रपति का ही रहेगा शासन, एलजी आदेश का करेंगे पालन

1 नवंबर 2019

Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde
India News

खास बातचीत: जस्टिस बोबडे ने कहा- उच्च न्यायपालिका में आरक्षण की जरूरत नहीं

1 नवंबर 2019

वीरप्पा मोइली
India News

मोइली का दावा, उपचुनाव के बाद खुद गिर जाएगी कर्नाटक की भाजपा सरकार

1 नवंबर 2019

विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता रवीश कुमार
India News

ईयू सांसदों का दौरा कश्मीर मामले का अंतरराष्ट्रीयकरण करना नहीं: विदेश मंत्रालय

1 नवंबर 2019

Death due to respiratory disease increases in Delhi, Haryana and Uttarakhand
India News

दिल्ली-हरियाणा और उत्तराखंड में सांसों का संकट, मौत के आंकड़ों में इजाफा, रिपोर्ट में कई खुलासे

1 नवंबर 2019

समुद्री तूफान
India News

अगले 24 घंटे में तमिलनाडु और केरल में ‘महा’ तूफान ले सकता है विकराल रूप, अलर्ट जारी

1 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited