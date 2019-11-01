इंडिगो: टेक ऑफ के कुछ समय बाद हुई चेन्नई-कुवैत विमान की आपात लैंडिंग

IndiGo Chennai-Kuwait flight declared an emergency landing after smoke alarm activated in cargo soon after takeoff from Chennai, early morning today. On inspection, it turned out to be a false alarm. The matter was reported to Directorate General of Civil Aviation. pic.twitter.com/WQ8hxFl9Kx— ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2019
चंद्रयान 2 ने एक और बड़ी उपलब्धि हासिल की। दरअसल चंद्रयान के ऑर्बिटर ने चांद के वायुमंडल में मौजूद Argon 40 का पता लगाया। इसरो ने ट्वीट कर इसकी जानकारी दी। इस रिपोर्ट में जानिए आखिर क्या है Argon 40।
1 नवंबर 2019