Indian Army: बीमार डॉग को बचाने के लिए सेना ने चलाया बचाव अभियान, हेलीकॉप्टर से किया गया एयरलिफ्ट

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
Mady, a 3-year-old female Labrador who is a Search & Rescue dog, was seriously ill due to Heat Stroke. To save her life, on 24th July she was evacuated in an Army Helicopter from Leimakong, Manipur to Army Veterinary Hospital at Dimapur, Nagaland. It is heartening that Mady is… pic.twitter.com/Y2gIXm4HoD— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed