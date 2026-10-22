'दाऊद 2003 से पहले भारत छोड़ चुका था': भारत ने यूएन की रिपोर्ट पर जताई कड़ी आपत्ति, गंभीर गलतियां भी गिनवाई

#WATCH | New York | While participating in the interactive Dialogue with Special Rapporteur, First Secretary Raghoo Puri says, "...My delegation has been pointing out in other forums as well our serious concern about the unacceptable situation of the SR (Special Rapporteur) releasing reports with factual inaccuracies while not being held accountable for them. This presents member states with a fait accompli, which is unfortunate for this organization that is facing challenges of legitimacy... The report mentions that in 2003, the Security Council listed the leader of one criminal group, D-Company, for association with Al-Qaeda... This organization and its listed leader, Dawood Ibrahim, have been wanted in India for terror attacks since 1993. This is clearly written in the narrative summary of reasons for listing under the 1267 sanctions regime. Not mentioning this fact is regrettable, and such incompetence on the part of special mandate holders does this organization tremendous harm... To date, he remains a wanted criminal in my country and, as per the UN's listing entry, resides in the same country where Osama bin Laden was found and neutralized... We also note the clear bias in different parts of the report and also note with concern certain media allegations against this important office. We would urge that the highest standards of probity and impartiality be maintained..." He adds, "It seems to have become fashionable for sponsors of terror to use human rights and the framework of counter-terrorism to justify their misdeeds... Regarding the statement just made by the delegate of Pakistan, everyone in this room knows that what has been mentioned against my country, including about the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, is pure propaganda made for very narrow political gains. These have been made by the actual rulers of Pakistan, which is its military... J&K and Ladakh are an inalienable part of India and have been so and will always remain. I would not like to dignify the statement by the Pakistani delegate with any further comment." (Source: X/Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York)