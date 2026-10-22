'दाऊद 2003 से पहले भारत छोड़ चुका था': भारत ने यूएन की रिपोर्ट पर जताई कड़ी आपत्ति, गंभीर गलतियां भी गिनवाई
संयुक्त राष्ट्र में भारत ने आतंकवाद-विरोधी रिपोर्ट में पक्षपात और भेदभाव की कड़ी आलोचना की है। भारतीय राजनयिक रघु पुरी ने यूएन में स्पष्ट किया कि मानवाधिकार ढांचे का इस्तेमाल आतंकवाद फैलाने वालों के बचाव के लिए नहीं किया जा सकता। साथ ही, जम्मू-कश्मीर पर पाकिस्तानी प्रोपेगेंडा का भी करारा जवाब दिया।
विस्तार
ये भी पढ़ें: संयुक्त राष्ट्र में भारत की दो-टूक: सांसद मनीष तिवारी बोले- युद्ध अपराधों और नरसंहार के खिलाफ जवाबदेही जरूरी
दाऊद पर भारत ने क्या कहा?
पुरी ने इस बात पर जोर दिया कि दाऊद एक वांछित अपराधी था और पाकिस्तान में रहता था, जिस देश में ओसामा बिन लादेन को ढूंढकर मार गिराया गया था। भारतीय राजनयिक ने कहा, 'रिपोर्ट में बताया गया है कि 2003 में, सुरक्षा परिषद ने एक आपराधिक समूह, 'डी-कंपनी' के सरगना को अल-कायदा से जुड़े होने के कारण अपनी सूची में शामिल किया था। अगर इस बात को अलग से देखा जाए, तो यह असल सच्चाई से बिल्कुल अलग तस्वीर पेश करती है। यह संगठन और इसका सरगना दाऊद इब्राहिम, 1993 से ही भारत में आतंकी हमलों के मामलों में वांछित हैं। 1267 प्रतिबंध व्यवस्था के तहत सूची में शामिल किए जाने के कारणों के विवरण में यह बात साफ तौर पर लिखी गई है। इस तथ्य का जिक्र न करना अफसोसजनक है। विशेष जनादेश प्राप्त अधिकारियों की ओर से ऐसी अक्षमता इस संगठन (के खिलाफ की जा रही कार्रवाई) को भारी नुकसान पहुंचाती है। मैं रिकॉर्ड के लिए इसे स्पष्ट कर देना चाहता हूं। यह व्यक्ति 2003 में सूची में शामिल किए जाने से बहुत पहले ही भारत से भाग गया था। इसी दौरान, देश के बाहर रहते हुए, उसे अल-कायदा और ओसामा बिन लादेन से जुड़े होने के कारण सूची में डाला गया था। आज भी वह मेरे देश में एक वांछित अपराधी है। संयुक्त राष्ट्र की सूची के अनुसार, वह उसी देश में रह रहा है जहां ओसामा बिन लादेन मिला था और जिसे वहीं मार गिराया गया था।'
#WATCH | New York | While participating in the interactive Dialogue with Special Rapporteur, First Secretary Raghoo Puri says, "...My delegation has been pointing out in other forums as well our serious concern about the unacceptable situation of the SR (Special Rapporteur) releasing reports with factual inaccuracies while not being held accountable for them. This presents member states with a fait accompli, which is unfortunate for this organization that is facing challenges of legitimacy... The report mentions that in 2003, the Security Council listed the leader of one criminal group, D-Company, for association with Al-Qaeda... This organization and its listed leader, Dawood Ibrahim, have been wanted in India for terror attacks since 1993. This is clearly written in the narrative summary of reasons for listing under the 1267 sanctions regime. Not mentioning this fact is regrettable, and such incompetence on the part of special mandate holders does this organization tremendous harm... To date, he remains a wanted criminal in my country and, as per the UN's listing entry, resides in the same country where Osama bin Laden was found and neutralized... We also note the clear bias in different parts of the report and also note with concern certain media allegations against this important office. We would urge that the highest standards of probity and impartiality be maintained..." He adds, "It seems to have become fashionable for sponsors of terror to use human rights and the framework of counter-terrorism to justify their misdeeds... Regarding the statement just made by the delegate of Pakistan, everyone in this room knows that what has been mentioned against my country, including about the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, is pure propaganda made for very narrow political gains. These have been made by the actual rulers of Pakistan, which is its military... J&K and Ladakh are an inalienable part of India and have been so and will always remain. I would not like to dignify the statement by the Pakistani delegate with any further comment." (Source: X/Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York)— ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2026
रिपोर्ट में भारत ने क्या आरोप लगाए?
भारत ने रिपोर्ट में मौजूद पक्षपात की आलोचना करते हुए कहा कि मानवाधिकार ढांचे का इस्तेमाल आतंकवाद फैलाने वालों को परखने के लिए नहीं किया जा सकता। उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसा लगता है कि आतंकवाद को बढ़ावा देने वालों के लिए अपने गलत कामों को सही ठहराने के लिए मानवाधिकारों और आतंकवाद-रोधी ढांचे का इस्तेमाल करना एक फैशन बन गया है। मानवाधिकार ढांचा आतंकवाद फैलाने वालों और कट्टरपंथ व चरमपंथ को बढ़ावा देने वालों के लिए कोई पनाहगाह नहीं हो सकता। आतंकवाद को कभी भी सही नहीं ठहराया जा सकता। पुरी ने पाकिस्तानी प्रतिनिधिमंडल की एक टिप्पणी पर भी कड़ा प्रहार किया और फिर से स्पष्ट किया कि जम्मू-कश्मीर भारत का अभिन्न अंग है।
ये भी पढ़ें: 'भारत एक लोकतंत्र है, न कि भीड़तंत्र': बीजेडी प्रमुख ने किया सीजेपी का समर्थन तो भड़की भाजपा, क्या लगाए आरोप?
उन्होंने कहा, 'पाकिस्तान के प्रतिनिधि ने अभी जो बयान दिया है, उसके बारे में इस कमरे में मौजूद हर कोई जानता है। मेरे देश के खिलाफ (जिसमें केंद्र शासित प्रदेश जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख का जिक्र भी शामिल है) जो कुछ भी कहा गया है, वह पूरी तरह से प्रोपेगेंडा है और इसका मकसद केवल संकीर्ण राजनीतिक फायदे हासिल करना है और यह सब पाकिस्तान के असली शासकों, यानी वहां की सेना के इशारे पर हो रहा है। मैं रिकॉर्ड के लिए फिर से दोहराना चाहता हूं कि जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख भारत का अभिन्न अंग हैं, हमेशा से रहे हैं और हमेशा रहेंगे। मैं पाकिस्तानी प्रतिनिधि के इस बयान पर कोई और टिप्पणी करके इसे कोई अहमियत नहीं देना चाहता।'