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Hindi News ›   World ›   india slams un counter terrorism report bias dawood ibrahim pakistan

'दाऊद 2003 से पहले भारत छोड़ चुका था': भारत ने यूएन की रिपोर्ट पर जताई कड़ी आपत्ति, गंभीर गलतियां भी गिनवाई

Thu, 22 Oct 2026 10:36 AM IST
अमन मौर्या एएनआई, न्यूयॉर्क
एएनआई, न्यूयॉर्क Published by: अमन मौर्या Updated Thu, 22 Oct 2026 10:36 AM IST
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संयुक्त राष्ट्र में भारत ने आतंकवाद-विरोधी रिपोर्ट में पक्षपात और भेदभाव की कड़ी आलोचना की है। भारतीय राजनयिक रघु पुरी ने यूएन में स्पष्ट किया कि मानवाधिकार ढांचे का इस्तेमाल आतंकवाद फैलाने वालों के बचाव के लिए नहीं किया जा सकता। साथ ही, जम्मू-कश्मीर पर पाकिस्तानी प्रोपेगेंडा का भी करारा जवाब दिया।

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india slams un counter terrorism report bias dawood ibrahim pakistan
रघु पुरी, भारतीय राजनयिक - फोटो : अमर उजाला ग्राफिक्स

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भारत ने आतंकवाद-विरोधी (काउंटर-टेरर) रिपोर्ट में भेदभाव को लेकर यूएन के रिपोर्टर्स की कड़ी आलोचना करते हुए निष्पक्षता के उच्च मानकों को बनाए रखने की मांग की। बता दें कि यूएन के रिपोर्टर बेन सॉल ने अपनी रिपोर्ट में दाऊद इब्राहिम को भारत केंद्रित डी-कंपनी क्रिमिनल गैंग का लीडर बताया था, जिसके आतंकी संबंध हैं। इस पर नाराजगी जताते हुए, भारतीय राजनयिक रघु पुरी ने यूएन असेंबली में कहा, 'हम संयुक्त राष्ट्र के विशेष प्रतिवेदक (एसआर) की इस मंजूर न करने वाली स्थिति पर गंभीर चिंता जाहिर करते हैं। वह गलत तथ्यों वाली रिपोर्ट जारी कर रहा है, जबकि उसे इसके लिए जिम्मेदार नहीं ठहराया जा रहा है। इससे सदस्य देशों के सामने एक तय बात सामने आती है, जो इस संगठन के लिए दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है जो अपनी वैधता की चुनौतियों का सामना कर रहा है।'
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ये भी पढ़ें: संयुक्त राष्ट्र में भारत की दो-टूक: सांसद मनीष तिवारी बोले- युद्ध अपराधों और नरसंहार के खिलाफ जवाबदेही जरूरी
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दाऊद पर भारत ने क्या कहा?
पुरी ने इस बात पर जोर दिया कि दाऊद एक वांछित अपराधी था और पाकिस्तान में रहता था, जिस देश में ओसामा बिन लादेन को ढूंढकर मार गिराया गया था।  भारतीय राजनयिक ने कहा, 'रिपोर्ट में बताया गया है कि 2003 में, सुरक्षा परिषद ने एक आपराधिक समूह, 'डी-कंपनी' के सरगना को अल-कायदा से जुड़े होने के कारण अपनी सूची में शामिल किया था। अगर इस बात को अलग से देखा जाए, तो यह असल सच्चाई से बिल्कुल अलग तस्वीर पेश करती है। यह संगठन और इसका सरगना दाऊद इब्राहिम, 1993 से ही भारत में आतंकी हमलों के मामलों में वांछित हैं। 1267 प्रतिबंध व्यवस्था के तहत सूची में शामिल किए जाने के कारणों के विवरण में यह बात साफ तौर पर लिखी गई है। इस तथ्य का जिक्र न करना अफसोसजनक है। विशेष जनादेश प्राप्त अधिकारियों की ओर से ऐसी अक्षमता इस संगठन (के खिलाफ की जा रही कार्रवाई) को भारी नुकसान पहुंचाती है। मैं रिकॉर्ड के लिए इसे स्पष्ट कर देना चाहता हूं। यह व्यक्ति 2003 में सूची में शामिल किए जाने से बहुत पहले ही भारत से भाग गया था। इसी दौरान, देश के बाहर रहते हुए, उसे अल-कायदा और ओसामा बिन लादेन से जुड़े होने के कारण सूची में डाला गया था। आज भी वह मेरे देश में एक वांछित अपराधी है। संयुक्त राष्ट्र की सूची के अनुसार, वह उसी देश में रह रहा है जहां ओसामा बिन लादेन मिला था और जिसे वहीं मार गिराया गया था।'
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रिपोर्ट में भारत ने क्या आरोप लगाए?
भारत ने रिपोर्ट में मौजूद पक्षपात की आलोचना करते हुए कहा कि मानवाधिकार ढांचे का इस्तेमाल आतंकवाद फैलाने वालों को परखने के लिए नहीं किया जा सकता। उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसा लगता है कि आतंकवाद को बढ़ावा देने वालों के लिए अपने गलत कामों को सही ठहराने के लिए मानवाधिकारों और आतंकवाद-रोधी ढांचे का इस्तेमाल करना एक फैशन बन गया है। मानवाधिकार ढांचा आतंकवाद फैलाने वालों और कट्टरपंथ व चरमपंथ को बढ़ावा देने वालों के लिए कोई पनाहगाह नहीं हो सकता। आतंकवाद को कभी भी सही नहीं ठहराया जा सकता। पुरी ने पाकिस्तानी प्रतिनिधिमंडल की एक टिप्पणी पर भी कड़ा प्रहार किया और फिर से स्पष्ट किया कि जम्मू-कश्मीर भारत का अभिन्न अंग है।

ये भी पढ़ें: 'भारत एक लोकतंत्र है, न कि भीड़तंत्र': बीजेडी प्रमुख ने किया सीजेपी का समर्थन तो भड़की भाजपा, क्या लगाए आरोप?

उन्होंने कहा, 'पाकिस्तान के प्रतिनिधि ने अभी जो बयान दिया है, उसके बारे में इस कमरे में मौजूद हर कोई जानता है। मेरे देश के खिलाफ (जिसमें केंद्र शासित प्रदेश जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख का जिक्र भी शामिल है) जो कुछ भी कहा गया है, वह पूरी तरह से प्रोपेगेंडा है और इसका मकसद केवल संकीर्ण राजनीतिक फायदे हासिल करना है और यह सब पाकिस्तान के असली शासकों, यानी वहां की सेना के इशारे पर हो रहा है। मैं रिकॉर्ड के लिए फिर से दोहराना चाहता हूं कि जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख भारत का अभिन्न अंग हैं, हमेशा से रहे हैं और हमेशा रहेंगे। मैं पाकिस्तानी प्रतिनिधि के इस बयान पर कोई और टिप्पणी करके इसे कोई अहमियत नहीं देना चाहता।'
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