भारत हथियारों का बड़ा आयातक रहा है, लेकिन अब अपने यहां निर्माण क्षमताओं को बढ़ाने का समय है: रावत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 29 Oct 2018 10:47 AM IST
जनरल बिपिन रावत - फोटो : ANI
सेना प्रमुख जनरल बिपिन रावत ने देश में ही हथियारों के निर्माण पर जोर देते हुए कहा, 'भारत हथियारों और उपकरणों का बड़ा आयातक रहा है। अब समय आ गया है कि हम अपने देश में हथियारों की निर्माण क्षमता को बढ़ाएं। हमें डिफेंस कॉरिडोर के बारे में घोषणा करते हुए गर्व महसूस हो रहा है। यह कॉरिडोर जल्द ही आकार लेना शुरू कर देगा।'
उन्होंने आगे कहा कि 'आज के समय में हम पश्चिमी छोर पर ब्राजील और चिली जैसे देशों और पूर्वी छोर पर वियतनाम जैसे देशों के साथ व्यापक सहयोग में व्यस्त हैं। यह देश हमारे साथ प्रौद्योगिकी साझा करने में रुचि दिखा रहे हैं।'

