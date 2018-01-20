Download App
NSG की सदस्यता के और करीब पहुंचा भारत, वासेनार, MTCR में पहले ही हो चुका है शामिल

Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 06:02 AM IST
India closer to NSG membership Vasanar, MTCR has already included
एनएसजी सदस्यता से बढ़ेगी परमाणु हथियारों की होड़ - फोटो : Agency
परमाणु आपूर्तिकर्ता समूह (एनएसजी) में शामिल होने के लिए प्रयासरत भारत को बड़ी सफलता हाथ लगी है। उसे इससे जुड़े  निर्यात नियंत्रक संगठन ऑस्ट्रेलिया ग्रुप की सदस्यता हासिल हो गई है। वह पहले ही एनएसजी से संबंधित दो अन्य संस्थाओं वासेनार अरेंजमेंट और मिसाइल टेक्नोलॉजी कंट्रोल रिजीम (एमटीसीआर) क्लब में पहले ही शामिल हो चुका है। अब एनएसजी में भारत के प्रवेश पर वीटो लगाने वाले चीन पर जहां कूटनीतिक दबाव बढ़ेगा, वहीं भारत को एनएसजी सदस्य देशों से सीधा संवाद करने का मौका हासिल होगा।

चीन ने भारत द्वारा परमाणु अप्रसार संधि (एनपीटी) पर हस्ताक्षर न करने को मुद्दा बनाते हुए एनएसजी में प्रवेश की राह में अड़ंगा लगाया था। उसने यह भी तर्क दिया था कि अगर बगैर एनपीटी भारत को सदस्यता दी जा सकती है तो इस क्लब में पाकिस्तान को भी शामिल करना चाहिए। दरअसल एनएसजी की सदस्यता के सवाल पर भारत के पक्ष में चीन को छोड़कर अन्य सभी ताकतवर सदस्य देश हैं। अमेरिका, रूस, जर्मनी, फ्रांस जैसे देशों की सहमति के बाद भारत को निर्यात नियंत्रक संगठनों में शामिल किया गया। चीन इसका सदस्य नहीं है। 

कूटनीतिक विशेषज्ञ जी पार्थसारथी के मुताबिक, ऑस्ट्रेलिया ग्रुप में शामिल होना भारत की बड़ी कूटनीतिक जीत है। एनएसजी के अतिरिक्त इन संगठनों के सदस्य देश भारत के साथ खड़े हो गए हैं, ऐसे में निश्चित रूप से चीन पर कूटनीतिक दबाव बढ़ेगा।
