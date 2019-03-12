शहर चुनें

भाजपा सबसे बड़ी पार्टी हो सकती है पर मोदी नहीं बनेंगे दोबारा पीएम: शरद पवार

Updated Tue, 12 Mar 2019 09:23 PM IST
I can say that narendra modi will not be the PM after these elections said Sharad Pawar
ख़बर सुनें
एनसीपी प्रमुख शरद पवार ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के  दोबारा पीएम बनने को लेकर बड़ा बयान दिया है। शरद पवार ने कहा कि अगर मैं थोड़ा सा भी राजनीति के बारे में जानता हूं तो मैं कह सकता हूं कि  इन चुनावों के बाद मोदी जी दोबारा प्रधानमंत्री नहीं बनेंगे। मैं कोई ज्योतिषी नहीं हूं लेकिन मुझे लगता है कि उन्हें आवश्यक संख्या में सीट नहीं मिलेंगी।
शरद पवार ने आगे कहा, मुझे लगता है कि भाजपा को स्पष्ट बहुमत नहीं मिलेगा, उन्हें कम संख्या में सीटें मिलेंगी। वे इकलौती सबसे बड़ी पार्टी हो सकती है पर उन्हें सरकार बनाने के लिए अन्य पक्षों की मदद लेनी होगी और अगर ऐसा होता है तो उन्हें नए पीएम की तलाश करनी होगी। 

narendra modi sharad pawar ncp bjp lok sabha eletions 2019 lok sabha eletions eletions eletion भाजपा शरद पवार नरेंद्र मोदी
