Sharad Pawar: I think BJP won't get a clear majority,they'll get less no.of seats. They might be the single largest party. After being the single largest party, they won't have a desired PM. They'll have to seek other parties help&if that happens they'll have to look for a new PM https://t.co/jyuYJrmVAi— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक के पूर्व गवर्नर रघुराम राजन ने मंगलवार को चेताया कि समाज में संभावित ‘‘विद्रोह’’ की स्थिति को देखते हुये पूंजीवाद पर "गंभीर खतरा" दिखता है।
12 मार्च 2019