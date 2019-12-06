LIVE: हैदराबाद कांड- पुलिसकर्मियों पर बरसे फूल, जया बोलीं- देर आए, दुरुस्त आए 

Hyderabad: Locals had showered rose petals on Police personnel at the spot where accused in the rape and murder of the woman veterinarian were killed in an encounter earlier today pic.twitter.com/66pOxK1C2b— ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019
#WATCH Hyderabad: Neigbours of the woman veterinarian, celebrate and offer sweets to Police personnel after the four accused were killed in an encounter earlier today pic.twitter.com/MPuEtAJ1Jn— ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019
Hyderabad: People celebrate and cheer for police at the encounter site where the four accused were killed in an encounter earlier today. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/PREKFnRZCi— ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019
Hyderabad: Neigbours of the woman veterinarian, tie rakhi to Police personnel after the four accused were killed in an encounter earlier today pic.twitter.com/ltNsBLOPO6— ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019
#WATCH Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on accused in the rape and murder of the woman veterinarian in Telangana killed in an encounter: Der aaye, durust aaye...der aaye, bohot der aaye.. pic.twitter.com/sWj43eNCud— ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on all four accused in rape&murder of woman veterinarian in Telangana killed in encounter: When a criminal tries to escape, police are left with no other option, it can be said that justice has been done. pic.twitter.com/5kw96wG34q— ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on #Telangana encounter: It is also something to be worried about, the way people have lost their faith in the criminal justice system. Together all the governments will have to take action on how to strengthen criminal justice system. 2/2 https://t.co/bDXkXqnRS7 pic.twitter.com/oDZDeretFh— ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019
6 दिसंबर 2019