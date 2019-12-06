LIVE: हैदराबाद कांड- पुलिसकर्मियों पर बरसे फूल, जया बोलीं- देर आए, दुरुस्त आए 

विज्ञापन

Hyderabad: Locals had showered rose petals on Police personnel at the spot where accused in the rape and murder of the woman veterinarian were killed in an encounter earlier today pic.twitter.com/66pOxK1C2b — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

#WATCH Hyderabad: Neigbours of the woman veterinarian, celebrate and offer sweets to Police personnel after the four accused were killed in an encounter earlier today pic.twitter.com/MPuEtAJ1Jn — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

Hyderabad: People celebrate and cheer for police at the encounter site where the four accused were killed in an encounter earlier today. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/PREKFnRZCi — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

#WATCH Hyderabad: People celebrate and cheer for police at the encounter site where the four accused were killed in an encounter earlier today. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/WZjPi0Y3nw — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

Hyderabad: Neigbours of the woman veterinarian, tie rakhi to Police personnel after the four accused were killed in an encounter earlier today pic.twitter.com/ltNsBLOPO6 — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

हैदराबाद में पशु चिकित्सक के साथ हैवानियत करने वाले चारों आरोपियों को पुलिस ने मुठभेड़ में मार गिराया है। तेलंगाना पुलिस के अनुसार आरोपियों को राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग-44 पर क्राइम सीन रीकंस्ट्रक्ट करने के लिए ले जाया गया था। इस दौरान आरोपियों ने पुलिस हिरासत से भागने की कोशिश की। इसके बाद पुलिस ने उनपर गोलियां चला दीं। इस मुठभेड़ में चारों आरोपियों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। इस मामले पर लगातार प्रतिक्रियाएं और अपडेट आ रहे हैं।स्थानीय लोगों ने पुलिसकर्मियों पर फूल बरसाए।घटनास्थल पर जुटे लोग पुलिस जिंदाबाद के नारे लगाते दिखे।पीड़ित डॉक्टर के पड़ोसियों ने पुलिसकर्मियों को राखी बांधीबाबा रामदेव ने कहा कि बलात्कारी और आतंकवादियों के खिलाफ पुलिस, सेना और अर्धसैनिक बलों को ऐसी ही कार्रवाई करनी चाहिए। ऑन द स्पॉट फैसला होना चाहिए। इस तरह के खूंखार अपराधियों के साथ ऐसा ही सलूक होना चाहिए।इस घटना पर भाजपा सांसद मेनका गांधी ने कहा कि जो हुआ खतरनाक है, हमारे देश में कानून है, अदालत है, तो आप पहले से बंदूक क्यों चला रहे हैं। क्या बंदूक लेकर लोगों को मार देंगे। किसी केस में देरी हो रही है तो क्या बंदूक चला देंगे। वो निहत्थे थे, जेल से लाए गए थे, आपने उनको बंदूक से मार दिया।