India News

गुजरात के वडोदरा में जर्जर इमारत गिरी, अधिकारी ने बताया- दो मजदूर घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वडोदरा Updated Sun, 20 Oct 2019 03:09 PM IST
वडोदरा में गिरा इमारत
वडोदरा में गिरा इमारत - फोटो : ANI
गुजरात के वडोदरा में छानी जकातकट्टा इलाके में शनिवार को एक जर्जर इमारत गिर गई। दरअसल, इस जर्जर इमारत को गिराने का काम चल रहा था, तभी यह हादसा हो गया। हादसे में कई मजदूरों के घायल होने की खबर है।
समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार, हादसे के बारे में दमकल विभाग के अधिकारी ओम जडेजा ने ताजा जानकारी दी है। जडेजा ने कहा कि इमारत गिराने के काम में 10 लोग जुटे हुए थे, तभी इमारत गिर गई। इस दौरान पांच मजदूर खुद को जैसे—तैसे बचाने में कामयाब हो गए। वहीं इस घटना में दो मजदूर हताहत हुए हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि हादसे की सूचना मिलते ही दमकल विभाग की गाड़ी ने मौके पर पहुंचकर राहत और बचाव अभियान शुरू किया था। 
Astrology Services
विज्ञापन
gujrat vadodara
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड
Lucknow

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड में एक और बड़ा सच, फोन कॉल ने खोले सारे राज, यूपी के रहने वाले हैं युवक

20 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
