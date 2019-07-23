शहर चुनें

Government ordered a high-level inquiry by BSNL/MTNL in relation to the fire incidents

एमटीएनएल आग की घटना पर सरकार ने दिया जांच का आदेश, फायर एंड सेफ्टी ऑडिट करवाने का सुझाव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 23 Jul 2019 04:47 PM IST
केंद्रीय मंत्री रवि शंकर प्रसाद
केंद्रीय मंत्री रवि शंकर प्रसाद - फोटो : ANI
मुंबई के बांद्रा में एमटीएनएल बिल्डिंग में लगी आग की घटना पर भारत सरकार की तरफ से समीक्षा की गई। केंद्रीय मंत्री रवि शंकर प्रसाद ने आग की घटनाओं के संबंध में बीएसएनएल और एमटीएनएल को उच्च-स्तरीय जांच का आदेश दिया है। उन्होंने यह भी आदेश दिया है कि बीएसएनएल और एमटीएनएल को अपने प्रत्येक भवन व प्रतिष्ठानों का नए सिरे से फायर एंड सेफ्टी ऑडिट करवाना चाहिए।
बता दें कि सोमवार को मुंबई के बांद्रा में एमटीएनएल बिल्डिंग की तीसरी-चौथी मंजिल में आग लग गई थी। इस हादसे के बाद तुरंत 14 फायर टेंडर भेजे गए और बचाव अभियान चलाया गया। इस दौरान हाइड्रोलिक क्रेन से लोगों को बाहर निकालने की कोशिश की गई। 

हालांकि इस दौरान छत पर फंसे सभी 84 लोगों को दमकल कर्मियों ने सुरक्षित बचा लिया है लेकिन इसके लिए कड़ी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी थी। बचाव अभियान के दौरान दम घुटने से दो फायरमैनों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराना पड़ा था। 

bsnl mtnl mtnl building fire mumbai bandra fire accident ravi shankar prasad
