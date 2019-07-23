एमटीएनएल आग की घटना पर सरकार ने दिया जांच का आदेश, फायर एंड सेफ्टी ऑडिट करवाने का सुझाव

Govt of India: Union Minister RS Prasad has ordered a high-level inquiry by BSNL/MTNL in relation to the fire incidents. He has also ordered that BSNL & MTNL should conduct fresh Fire and Safety audit of each of their buildings/installations in a time bound manner.(2/2)(file pic) pic.twitter.com/FC2mGnw78g— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
मंगलवार को लोकसभा में प्रश्नकाल के दौरान भाजपा सांसद रवि किशन ने उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव के उस दावे को खारिज कर दिया जिसमें दावा किया गया था कि भोजपुरी पिल्मों के सुपरस्टार को ‘यश भारती’ सम्मान मिल चुका है।
23 जुलाई 2019