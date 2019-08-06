शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Ghulam Nabi Azad on Jammu Kashmir article 370

अनुच्छेद 370 खत्म: समर्थन करने वाले कांग्रेस नेताओं को आजाद की सलाह, 'इतिहास पढ़ें'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 06 Aug 2019 01:31 PM IST
gulam nabi azad
gulam nabi azad - फोटो : File Photo
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर पर केंद्र सरकार के बड़े फैसले के बाद कांग्रेस में दो राय नजर आ रही है। एक ओर राहुल गांधी, गुलाम नबी आजाद ने इसका विरोध किया है। वहीं दूसरी तरफ कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता और पूर्व महासचिव जनार्दन द्विवेदी, मिलिंद देवड़ा और कांग्रेस विधायक अदिति सिंह ने इस फैसले का समर्थन किया है।  
विज्ञापन
इस मामले पर जब गुलाम नबी आजाद से सवाल पूछा गया कि कुछ कांग्रेस नेता इस फैसला का समर्थन कर रहे हैं, तो उन्होंने ऐसे लोगों को कांग्रेस और जम्मू-कश्मीर का इतिहास पढ़ने की सलाह दे दी। 

उन्होंने कहा, "जिन लोगों को जम्मू-कश्मीर का इतिहास या कांग्रेस का इतिहास पता नहीं, उनसे मुझे कोई लेना देना नहीं है। वो पहले जम्मू-कश्मीर और कांग्रेस का इतिहास पढ़ें, फिर कांग्रेस में रहें।" 
 

 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

अमित शाह
India News

पीओके, अक्साई चीन सहित सम्पूर्ण जम्मू कश्मीर भारत का अभिन्न हिस्सा, इसके लिए जान दे देंगे: अमित शाह

6 अगस्त 2019

अमित शाह-मनीष तिवारी
India News

Live: 370 पर घमासान, मनीष तिवारी ने कहा- नेहरू की वजह से जम्मू-कश्मीर भारत का हिस्सा

6 अगस्त 2019

Cricket News

अनुच्छेद 370: पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर ने की यूएन से दखल देने की अपील

6 अगस्त 2019

शाहिद अफरीदी
shahid afridi
शाहिद आफरीदी
शाहिद अफरीदी
Cricket News

अनुच्छेद 370: पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर ने की यूएन से दखल देने की अपील

6 अगस्त 2019

बायोमेडिकल, पारामेडिकल, लाइफ साइंसेज में रोजगार के ढेरो मौके, हो जाइए तैयार
Dolphin PG Dehradun

बायोमेडिकल, पारामेडिकल, लाइफ साइंसेज में रोजगार के ढेरो मौके, हो जाइए तैयार
Cricket News

कश्मीर से 370 हटाए जाते ही बौखलाए अफरीदी, गंभीर बोले- 'चिंता मत करो बेटा'

6 अगस्त 2019

गौतम गंभीर और शाहिद अफरीदी
गौतम गंभीर
गृह मंत्री अमित शाह
शाहिद अफरीदी
Cricket News

कश्मीर से 370 हटाए जाते ही बौखलाए अफरीदी, गंभीर बोले- 'चिंता मत करो बेटा'

6 अगस्त 2019

इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
World

कश्मीर मसले को लेकर पाकिस्तान की संसद में हंगामा, नदारद रहे पीएम इमरान खान

6 अगस्त 2019

Bollywood

आर्टिकल 370 हटने के बाद हुमा ने कश्मीर के लिए की दुआ, यूजर बोले- 'सेना पर भरोसा नहीं है क्या?'

6 अगस्त 2019

huma qureshi
huma qureshi
Huma Qureshi
huma qureshi
Bollywood

आर्टिकल 370 हटने के बाद हुमा ने कश्मीर के लिए की दुआ, यूजर बोले- 'सेना पर भरोसा नहीं है क्या?'

6 अगस्त 2019

कब और कैसे मिलेगी नौकरी, जानिये विश्व-प्रसिद्द ज्योतिषाचार्य से।
Astrology

कब और कैसे मिलेगी नौकरी, जानिये विश्व-प्रसिद्द ज्योतिषाचार्य से।
विज्ञापन
rahul gandhi uniform civil code triple talaq bill bjp bharatiya janata party congress central government article 370 all religions same law समान नागरिक संहिता तीन तलाक बिल अनुच्छेद 370 समान कानून कांग्रेस भाजपा भारतीय जनता पार्टी केंद्र सरकार अमित शाह नरेंद्र मोदी प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी गृह मंत्री अमित शाह gulam nabi aajad
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

जम्मू-कश्मीर
Opinion

नए कानून से देश में नया भूगोल : तब ऐसे सवाल क्यों नहीं उठाए गए?

6 अगस्त 2019

धारा 370 (ग्राफिक्स)
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर में एक देश एक झंडा एक विधान पर आज लोकसभा में लगेगी मुहर, यहां जानें सबकुछ

6 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
Pregnancy
India News

किराये की कोख के कारोबार पर रोक लगाने वाले विधेयक को लोकसभा की मंजूरी  

6 अगस्त 2019

एम्स दिल्ली
Delhi NCR

शुरुआत में फेफड़ों का प्रत्यारोपण मुफ्त करेगा एम्स

6 अगस्त 2019

डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल
Delhi NCR

एनएमसी विधेयक के विरोध में आईएमए की राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल आठ को

6 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
दिल्ली का मौसम
Delhi NCR

आठ वर्षों में सबसे गर्म रहा पांच अगस्त, कम बारिश से लोग बेहाल

6 अगस्त 2019

कारों की बिक्री में लगातार गिरावट
Business

ऑटो सेक्टर में आर्थिक मंदी: 271 शहरों के 286 शोरूम बंद, तीन महीने में दो लाख नौकरियां गईं, ये है वजह

6 अगस्त 2019

तिहाड़ जेल
Delhi NCR

तिहाड़ जेल में नहीं चलेगा मोबाइल का खेल, जल्द कसेगा शिकंजा

6 अगस्त 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर से अलग हुआ लद्दाख
Opinion

कश्मीरियत तो बस एक मुखौटा थी : केंद्र सरकार के फैसले से लद्दाख बच गया

6 अगस्त 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

अनुच्छेद 370 हटने पर बोले योगी, ऐतिहासिक भूल सुधारी, भारत में कश्मीर का पूर्ण एकीकरण

6 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अनुच्छेद 370 हटने पर बोले राहुल: देश लोगों से बनता है, जमीन के टुकड़ों से नहीं

जम्मू-कश्मीर पर केंद्र सरकार के बड़े फैसले के बाद पहली बार कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी की प्रतिक्रिया आई है। राहुल ने इस मामले पर मंगलवार को कहा कि संविधान का उल्लंघन किया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि देश लोगों से जमीन के टुकड़ों से नहीं।

6 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
लोकसभा में चर्चा के दौरान अधीर रंजन
India News

370 पर चर्चा के दौरान लोकसभा में कांग्रेस की किरकिरी, अधीर रंजन के बयान पर सोनिया नाराज

6 अगस्त 2019

राम जन्मभूमि-बाबरी मस्जिद विवाद में अब सुप्रीम कोर्ट नियमित सुनवाई करेगा
India News

Live : अयोध्या मामले पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई, जानें हिंदू पक्षकार ने क्या कहा

6 अगस्त 2019

ममता बनर्जी
India News

अनुच्छेद 370: ममता बनर्जी ने कहा- अब्दुल्ला-मुफ्ती आतंकवादी नहीं हैं उन्हें रिहा किया जाए

6 अगस्त 2019

शेहला रशीद
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर पर फैसले के बाद बोलीं शेहला राशिद- सुप्रीम कोर्ट में देंगे चुनौती

6 अगस्त 2019

इंद्रेश कुमार
India News

अनुच्छेद 370: आरएसएस के इंद्रेश कुमार ने कहा- फैसले का स्वागत, सरकार ने किया बड़ा कार्य

6 अगस्त 2019

कर्नाटक के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री एचडी कुमारस्वामी
India News

कर्नाटक की सरकार गिरने पर बोले कुमारस्वामी- कांग्रेस के लिए गुलाम की तरह काम किया

6 अगस्त 2019

(एसडब्ल्यूएसी) एयरक्राफ्ट
India News

तकनीकी खराबी के बाद गुजरात में एहतियातन उतारा गया वायुसेना का विमान

6 अगस्त 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

अयोध्या विवाद: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पूछा- क्या अहाते के बाहर सीता रसोई है

6 अगस्त 2019

कश्मीर मे तैनात सुरक्षाकर्मी
India News

कश्मीर से हटी धारा 370, अब पाकिस्तान के साथ बदलेगा बातचीत का तरीका

6 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

स्कूल जाने के दौरान खाई में गिरी बच्चों से भरी गाड़ी, दर्दनाक हादसे में 9 बच्चों की मौत

उत्तराखंड के टिहरी जिले के प्रतापनगर-कंगसाली-मदननेगी मोटर मार्ग पर बच्चों को लेकर स्कूल जा रहा मैक्स वाहन अनियंत्रित होकर खाई में गिर गया। हादसे में नौ बच्चों की मौत हो गई, जबकि 10 बच्चे घायल हैं।

6 अगस्त 2019

concept pic 3:55

अनुच्छेद 370, तीन तलाक के बाद सरकार की नजर इस पर?

6 अगस्त 2019

अमित शाह-अधीर रंजन 21:27

अनुच्छेद 370 पर अधीर रंजन चौधरी के सवाल पर भड़के अमित शाह, बोले, दे देंगे कश्मीर के लिए जान

6 अगस्त 2019

उन्नाव 1:24

उन्नाव रेप पीड़िता को लाया गया दिल्ली, एम्स में डॉक्टरों की स्पेशल टीम करेगी इलाज

6 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:10

टाइगर संग दिशा पहुंची मनाने फ्रेंडशिप डे, दोनों को एक साथ देख पब्लिक होगई पागल

6 अगस्त 2019

Related

गृहमंत्री अमित शाह, प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार अजीत डोभाल
India News

कश्मीर में इतिहास रचने के बाद अब घाटी का भविष्य संवारेंगे मोदी, शाह और डोभाल

6 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

महिला के साथ उबर ड्राइवर ने की बदसलूकी, कहा- गाड़ी से उतरो वरना कपड़े फाड़ दूंगा

6 अगस्त 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

उन्नाव कांड: घायल वकील को भी किया गया एयर लिफ्ट, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने मांगी रिपोर्ट

6 अगस्त 2019

गृह मंत्री अमित शाह
India News

फरवरी में ही जम्मू-कश्मीर से हटा दिया जाता अनुच्छेद 370, पुलवामा हमला के कारण टालनी पड़ी थी रणनीति

6 अगस्त 2019

राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अनुच्छेद 370 खत्म: राष्ट्रपति की ओर से जारी अधिसूचना में क्या-क्या कहा गया है

5 अगस्त 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

अनुच्छेद-370 की विदाई पर पाक सेना की झुंझलाहट खत्म करेंगे स्पेशल फोर्सेज के ये कमांडो

5 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited