अनुच्छेद 370 खत्म: समर्थन करने वाले कांग्रेस नेताओं को आजाद की सलाह, 'इतिहास पढ़ें'

#WATCH: GN Azad, when asked that some leaders of the party are supporting abrogation of #Article370, says "Jin logon ko J&K ki history ya Congress ki history pata nahi unse mujhe koi lena dena nahi hai. Wo pehle J&K aur Congress ki history padh lein, phir Congress mein rahein." pic.twitter.com/ppRkLBNQia— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019
जम्मू-कश्मीर पर केंद्र सरकार के बड़े फैसले के बाद पहली बार कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी की प्रतिक्रिया आई है। राहुल ने इस मामले पर मंगलवार को कहा कि संविधान का उल्लंघन किया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि देश लोगों से जमीन के टुकड़ों से नहीं।
6 अगस्त 2019