शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   General Election: Kandhamal BJD MP Rajeshwari Singh will join Congress said Niranjan Patnaik

कंधमाल से सांसद सांसद राजेश्वरी सिंह कांग्रेस में होंगी शामिल : ओडिश कांग्रेस

भाषा, भुवनेश्वर Updated Thu, 21 Mar 2019 05:54 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मत तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मत तस्वीर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
ओडिशा के कंधमाल से सांसद प्रत्युषा राजेश्वरी सिंह विपक्षी दल कांग्रेस में शामिल होंगी। ओडिशा प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी के अध्यक्ष निरंजन पटनायक ने बृहस्पतिवार को यह जानकारी दी। प्रत्युषा सिंह ने बुधवार को बीजू जनता दल से इस्तीफा दे दिया था। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
बीजद ने इस बार लोकसभा चुनाव में उन्हें कंधमाल से टिकट देने से इनकार कर दिया था। पटनायक ने कहा,  मुझे प्रत्युषा की ओर से पत्र मिला है। उन्होंने कांग्रेस में शामिल होने की इच्छा जताई है। वह 23 या 24 मार्च को औपचारिक तौर पर कांग्रेस में शामिल हो सकती हैं। 

Recommended

प्रतीकात्मत तस्वीर
India News

अरुणाचल और सिक्किम विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए भाजपा ने जारी की 18 उम्मीदवारों की सूची

21 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

अन्नाद्रमुक के विधायक आर कानगाराज का दिल का दौरा पड़ने से निधन

21 मार्च 2019

Cricket News

हो गया खुलासा, आखिर मुंबई इंडियंस ने क्यों खेला युवराज सिंह पर दांव

21 मार्च 2019

yuvraj singh
zaheer khan
yuvraj singh
yuvraj singh
Cricket News

हो गया खुलासा, आखिर मुंबई इंडियंस ने क्यों खेला युवराज सिंह पर दांव

21 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
Bollywood

अचानक आमने-सामने आए मलाइका और अरबाज, फिर हुआ ऐसा जिसकी उम्मीद किसी को नहीं थी

21 मार्च 2019

malaika arbaaz
malaika arora
malaika arbaaz
malaika arbaaz
Bollywood

अचानक आमने-सामने आए मलाइका और अरबाज, फिर हुआ ऐसा जिसकी उम्मीद किसी को नहीं थी

21 मार्च 2019

Lifestyle

Holi 2019: होली पर दोस्तों, रिश्तेदारों को भेजें ये रंग-बिरंगे प्यार से भरे शुभकामना संदेश

21 मार्च 2019

होली के रंग
holi wallpaper
holi wallpaper
holi wallpaper
Lifestyle

Holi 2019: होली पर दोस्तों, रिश्तेदारों को भेजें ये रंग-बिरंगे प्यार से भरे शुभकामना संदेश

21 मार्च 2019

Lifestyle

Holi 2019: इस बार होली पर ट्राई करें पान गुझिया और आलू की जलेबी

21 मार्च 2019

कॉन्सेप्ट इमेज
पान गुझिया
पान गुझिया
पोटैटो जलेबी
Lifestyle

Holi 2019: इस बार होली पर ट्राई करें पान गुझिया और आलू की जलेबी

21 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
विज्ञापन
bjd pratyusha rajeshwari singh bjp congress lok sabha election 2019 election 2019 election general election 2019 lok sabha chunav 2019 आम चुनाव 2019 लोकसभा चुनाव 2019
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

पीएनबी घोटाले का आरोपी नीरव मोदी
India News

ये हैं पीएनबी घोटाले के भगोड़े आरोपी नीरव मोदी की गिरफ्तारी के मायने

21 मार्च 2019

cm yogi
Lucknow

गूगल ट्रेंड में देश के सभी मुख्यमंत्रियों को योगी ने पछाड़ा

21 मार्च 2019

होली
India News

होली 2019: मस्ती के लिए नहीं, त्योहार में रंगो का अलग है महत्व

21 मार्च 2019

file
China

चीन की बीआरआई बैठक पर भारत ने दिए फिर विरोध के संकेत

21 मार्च 2019

jet airways crisis deepens, ticket prices rose to a new high, impact summer vacation plans
Business Diary

जेट संकटः यात्रियों की मुश्किलें बढ़ी, छुट्टियों में महंगा किराया करेगा जेब खाली

21 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
income tax
India News

चुनाव को लेकर आयकर विभाग ने बनाया विशेष नियंत्रण कक्ष, टोल फ्री नंबर भी जारी किया

21 मार्च 2019

mamta
India News

आयुष्मान भारत के 187 करोड़ रुपये का ममता सरकार से मांगा हिसाब

20 मार्च 2019

Clat 2018, Supreme Court
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पूछा, क्या अब भी खदान से शवों को निकलवाना चाहते हैं परिवारवाले 

20 मार्च 2019

आतंकवादी संगठन हिज्बुल मुजाहिदीन का प्रमुख सैयद सलाहुद्दीन
India News

टेरर फंडिंग: आतंकी सलाउद्दीन पर बड़ी कार्रवाई, 1.22 करोड़ की 13 संपत्तियां जब्त

20 मार्च 2019

चंद्रमा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

यदि चंद्रमा पृथ्वी के करीब आ जाए तो क्या होगा...

19 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सलमान खान (फाइल फोटो )
India News

चुनाव लड़ने की अफवाहों पर सलमान की सफाई- न लड़ूंगा, न किसी पार्टी का प्रचार करूंगा

बॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार सलमान खान ने चुनाव लड़ने की अफवाहों पर सफाई दी है। उन्होंने गुरुवार को ट्वीट कर कहा, 'मैं चुनाव नहीं लड़ रहा हूं और न ही किसी राजनीतिक दल के लिए प्रचार कर रहा हूं।' 

21 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
एनडीए
India News

बिहार में 24 मार्च से पहले होगी एनडीए उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा : नारायण सिंह

21 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मत तस्वीर
India News

छत्तीसगढ़ : मौजूदा सांसदों के टिकट कटने पर भाजपा में उठ सकते हैं बगावती सुर

21 मार्च 2019

विश्व जल दिवस (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
India News

विश्व जल दिवस 2019: इधर बिन पानी होली सूनी, उधर देश का 50 फीसदी हिस्सा सूखा

21 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

पाकिस्तान ने बॉर्डर पर तैनात किए एफ-16, जवाबी कार्रवाई के लिए भारतीय वायुसेना तैयार

20 मार्च 2019

राष्ट्रपति कोविंद - प्रधानमंत्री मोदी
India News

राष्ट्रपति कोविंद और प्रधानमंत्री मोदी समेत कई नेताओं ने दी होली की शुभकामनाएं

21 मार्च 2019

महागठबंधन
India News

पटना सीट मिलते ही कांग्रेस के हो जाएंगे शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा...पर यहां फंसा है पेच  

20 मार्च 2019

अमर उजाला पर पढ़िए चुनाव से जुड़ी हर खबर
India News

चुनावी हलचल: कहीं उम्मीदवारों के नाम पर मंथन, तो कहीं नेताओं का पाला बदल

20 मार्च 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और भाजपा राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह
India News

टिकट की आस लगाए बैठे हैं कई दावेदार, अटकी है भाजपा उम्मीदवारों की सूची

20 मार्च 2019

उम्मीदवारों पर भाजपा का मंथन
India News

मोदी-शाह की मौजूदगी में भाजपा की बैठक, उम्मीदवारों के नाम का इंतजार

20 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

नेता जी सुन लो, यूपी की आधी आबादी गिना रही परेशानी

अमर उजाला महासंग्राम 2019 लोकसभा चुनाव का ग्राउंड जीरो पर हाल जानने के लिए अमर उजाला की टीम ने उत्तर प्रदेश के कई जिलों की आधी आबादी से बातचीत की। बातचीत में महिलाओं ने कई मुद्दों के बारे में चर्चा की।

21 मार्च 2019

होली 0:47

राष्ट्रपति, प्रधानमंत्री सहित तमाम राजनीतिक दलों के नेताओं ने देशवासियों को दी होली की शुभकमानाएं

21 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 1:21

नेता जी जरा सावधान, यूपी के पहले वोटर का बदला मिजाज

21 मार्च 2019

नीरव 2:48

भगोड़ा नीरव मोदी लंदन में गिरफ्तार, विपक्ष के नेताओं ने दिए ये बयान

20 मार्च 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी 2:19

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने किया चौकीदारों से संवाद, विपक्ष के नेताओं पर किया हमला

20 मार्च 2019

Related

पूर्व आईएएस अधिकारी नेतराम (File)
India News

पूर्व आईएएस नेतराम की दिल्ली, नोएडा, मुंबई और कोलकाता से 225 करोड़ की संपत्ति अटैच

20 मार्च 2019

व्यापारियों ने जलाया चीनी सामान
India News

होलिका दहन से पहले जला चीनी सामान, चीन ने कहा- पंसद हो या नहीं इस्तेमाल तो करना होगा

20 मार्च 2019

nhm
India News

खुशी के रंग: स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों को मिला होली का तोहफा, बढ़ा वेतन

21 मार्च 2019

धारवाड़ इमारत हादसा
India News

कर्नाटकः धारवाड़ में निर्माणाधीन इमारत गिरने की घटना में मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़कर 11 हुई

21 मार्च 2019

मेहुल चोकसी (फाइल)
India News

नीरव के मामा मेहुल चोकसी को भी एंटीगुआ से भारत लाने की प्रक्रिया शुरू

21 मार्च 2019

conrad sangma
India News

भाजपा को बड़ा झटका, अरुणाचल के 2 मंत्रियों, 12 विधायकों ने छोड़ी पार्टी, एनपीपी में हुए शामिल

20 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.