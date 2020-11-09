शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Four people arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting five minor girls in Puducherry

पुडुचेरी: पांच नाबालिग किशोरियों से दुष्कर्म के आरोप में चार गिरफ्तार, दो और की तलाश जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पुडुचेरी Updated Mon, 09 Nov 2020 10:26 PM IST
विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला ग्राफिक्स

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
पुडुचेरी में पांच नाबालिग लड़कियों को कैदी बनाने के बाद उनसे दुष्कर्म करने के आरोप में चार लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। सोमवार को हुई यह गिरफ्तारी पॉक्सो (POSCO) कानून के तहत की गई है। जानकारी के अनुसार पुलिस इस मामले में अभी दो अन्य आरोपियों की तलाश कर रही है। 
विज्ञापन


 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national puducherry sexual assault pocso act

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भारतीय-अमेरिकी चिकित्सक डॉक्टर विवेक मूर्ति (फाइल फोटो)
World

अमेरिका: बाइडन का बड़ा फैसला, भारतीय मूल के विवेक मूर्ति को दिया अहम पद

9 नवंबर 2020

dainik rashifal
Predictions

Horoscope Today 10 November 2020: कर्क और मिथुन समेत चार राशियों को मिलेंगे अच्छे मौके, पढ़ें मंगलवार का राशिफल

9 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
ट्रॉफी के साथ टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

AUSvIND: पहला टेस्ट खेलकर लौट आएंगे विराट, रोहित की टीम में वापसी, नटराजन की लगी लॉटरी

9 नवंबर 2020

अर्नब गोस्वामी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अर्नब गोस्वामी को बड़ा झटका, बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट ने जमानत याचिका खारिज की

9 नवंबर 2020

मिलिंद सोमन
Bollywood

मिलिंद सोमन के समर्थन में आईं ये अभिनेत्री, कहा- ‘न्यूड होना अपराध है तो नागा बाबाओं की भी गिरफ्तारी हो’

9 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
माफिया बदन सिंह उर्फ बद्दो
Meerut

कभी पिता के साथ ट्रक चलाता था बद्दो, फिर बन गया भू-माफिया, अब उठ रहा ये बड़ा सवाल

9 नवंबर 2020

राजीव निगम
Bollywood

टीवी के मशहूर कॉमेडियन हैं राजीव निगम, जन्मदिन पर खोया बेटे को, गुजर रहे हैं बुरे दौर से

9 नवंबर 2020

केन विलियमसन
Cricket News

IPL भले ही कोई भी जीते, लेकिन केन विलियमसन फिर दिल जीत गए

9 नवंबर 2020

तनिष्क का विज्ञापन
Bollywood

फिर चर्चा में तनिष्क का विज्ञापन, अब इस वजह से लोग कर रहे हैं आलोचना

9 नवंबर 2020

होर्डिंग बोर्ड पर चढ़ी लड़की
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: प्रेमी ने शादी से किया इनकार, तो नाराज प्रेमिका ने होर्डिंग बोर्ड पर चढ़कर किया ड्रामा

9 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X