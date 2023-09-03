Odisha: ओडिशा विधानसभा के पूर्व अध्यक्ष सूर्यनारायण पात्रो का निधन, केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रधान ने जताया दुख

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
बीजू जनता दल (BJD) के विधायक और ओडिशा विधानसभा के पूर्व अध्यक्ष सूर्यनारायण पात्रो को शनिवार को निधन हो गया। उन्होंने भुवनेश्वर के एक निजी अस्पातल में 75 साल की उम्र में अंतिम सांस ली। उनके परिवार के सदस्यों ने यह जानकारी दी। पात्रो अपने पीछे पत्नी, दो बेटे और एक बेटी छोड़ गए।
#WATCH | Bhubaneswar: On the demise of former speaker Surya Narayan Patro, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says, "Surya Narayan Patro was a senior and popular leader of our state. His demise is a great loss for the state. I pay my homage to him and condolence to his family." pic.twitter.com/gW5LkEkWdI— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2023
