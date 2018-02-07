अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   for the political alliance congress can contact with NPF in nagaland

नगालैंड में गठजोड़ के लिए एनपीएफ से संपर्क साध सकती है कांग्रेस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 03:56 PM IST
for the political alliance congress can contact with NPF in nagaland
विधानसभा
नगालैंड में 27 फरवरी को होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए कांग्रेस कुछ सीटों पर अनौपचारिक गठजोड़ के लिए नगा पीपुल्स फ्रंट (एनपीएफ) से संपर्क साध सकती है। कांग्रेस पार्टी के सूत्रों ने यह जानकारी दी। 

बता दें कि 60 सदस्यीय विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए कांग्रेस ने मंगलवार को 23 उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा की थी। वहीं सत्तारूढ़ एनपीएफ भी 58 उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा कर चुकी है। भाजपा पहले ही नव-गठित नगालैंड डेमोक्रेटिक प्रोग्रेसिव पार्टी (एनडीपीपी) के साथ गठजोड़ कर चुकी है और 20 सीटों पर उम्मीदवारों के नामों का एलान कर दिया है। समझौते के तहत पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री एन. रियो के नेतृत्व वाली एनडीपीपी राज्य में 40 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ेगी। चुनाव के लिए नामांकन दाखिल करने की अंतिम तिथि बुधवार है जबकि 12 फरवरी तक नाम वापस लिए जा सकते हैं। नाम उजागर नहीं करने की शर्त पर कांग्रेस के एक नेता ने कहा, ‘हम नगालैंड विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए एनडीपीपी-भाजपा गठबंधन के खिलाफ कुछ सीटों पर अनौपचारिक तालमेल के लिए एनपीएफ के नेताओं से संपर्क साधने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं।’ 

RELATED

उल्लेखनीय है कि अभी एक हफ्ते पहले तक कांग्रेस सहित करीब हर राजनीतिक दलों ने राज्य में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव के खिलाफ एकजुट होने का फैसला किया था। सियासी दलों ने यह फैसला राज्य के नगा संगठनों की उस मांग पर लिया था जिसमें सबसे पहले नगा राजनीतिक मसले के समाधान की बात कही गई थी। हालांकि विभिन्न राजनीति दलों द्वारा चुनाव लड़ने के फैसले से उक्त अनिश्चितता लगभग खत्म हो गई है। 
nagaland npf ndpp-bjp x `

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Ajay Devgn opens up about being in film indutry for so long at raid trailer launch
Bollywood

यूपी के हाई प्रोफाइल केस पर बनी है RAID, अजय देवगन ने क‌िए फिल्म से जुड़े कई खुलासे

7 फरवरी 2018

Baba Ramdev reveals secret about his life
Bollywood

7 बार मौत को मात दे चुके हैं रामदेव, हुए कई जानलेवा हमले, योगगुरू का सनसनीखेज खुलासा

7 फरवरी 2018

Akshay and Amitabh to come together again, 102 not out trailer attached with Padman
Bollywood

फैंस के लिए खुशखबरी, फिर लौटा 'वक्त', जब एक साथ दिखेंगे अमिताभ और अक्षय

7 फरवरी 2018

Nushrat Bharucha mother revealed the mystery boy secret on reality show
Bollywood

फिल्म रिलीज से पहले इस एक्ट्रेस की मां ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, देखते रह गए सभी

7 फरवरी 2018

Paresh Rawal says no one can play PM Narendra Modi better than him on screen
Bollywood

सिर्फ मैं ही परदे पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी बन सकता हूं, मेरे अलावा कोई और नहींः परेश रावल

7 फरवरी 2018

Sanjay Dutt happy about june release of biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor, reason is personal
Bollywood

जानिए, जून से क्यों खास लगाव है संजय दत्त को, अब बायोपिक से जुड़ा ताजा कनेक्‍शन

7 फरवरी 2018

Parineeti Chopra is spending quality time in Maldives before shooting Kesari film
Bollywood

शूटिंग से पहले मालद्वीप पहुंच गई अक्षय की लीड एक्ट्रेस, Beach पर कर रहीं ऐसे मस्ती

7 फरवरी 2018

Anushka Sharma horror film Pari new teaser out, Watch video
Bollywood

कमजोर दिल वाले न देखें अनुष्का शर्मा की फिल्म 'परी' का यह नया टीजर, डर से कांप जाएंगे आप

7 फरवरी 2018

Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra celebrating Rose Day before Valentine's Day
Bollywood

Bigg Boss के घर से बाहर आते ही एक हुए पुनीश-बंदगी, ऐसे सेलिब्रेट किया Rose day

7 फरवरी 2018

Shahid Kapoor does not want to face-off with Ranveer Singh after Padmaavats success
Bollywood

पद्मावत हिट होने का बाद भी आखिर क्यों रणवीर से नजरें बचा रहें हैं शाहिद

7 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Law ministry said no records for legal actions against those who forced to speak Bharat Mata Ki Jai
India News

पूछा- 'भारत माता की जय' बोलने के लिए मजबूर करने वालों के खिलाफ क्या कानूनी कार्रवाई? मिला ये जवाब

कानून मंत्रालय ने एक आरटीआई के जवाब में कहा है कि उसके पास ऐसा कोई रिकॉर्ड मौजूद नहीं है जिससे इस बात पता चल सके कि नागरिकों को 'भारत माता की जय' बोलने के लिए मजबूर करने वालों के खिलाफ क्या कानूनी कार्रवाई की जा सकती है।

7 फरवरी 2018

Parliament Budget Session: opposition leaders reaction on PM Modi Speech
India News

PM के भाषण पर शिवसेना का तंज, कहा- 4 साल हो गए कब तक कांग्रेस को ही कोसोगे?

7 फरवरी 2018

Rahul Gandhi attack on PM Modi, after loksabha speech
India News

PM मोदी के भाषण के बाद राहुल ने पूछे तीन सवाल, बोले- ये जानना चाहता है पूरा देश 

7 फरवरी 2018

parliament budget session: prime minister narendra modi attacks on congress in loksabha
India News

कांग्रेस के बोए जहर की मार आज तक झेल रहा देश, PM मोदी के बड़े आरोप

7 फरवरी 2018

Red Fort attack case: Delhi's Patiala House court granted bail to Bilal Ahmad Kawa
India News

लाल किला हमला: संदिग्ध आतंकी बिलाल अहमद कावा को कोर्ट से मिली जमानत

7 फरवरी 2018

PM Modi Motion Of Thanks In Lok Sabha on the President Budget Speech
India News

लोकसभा में बोले पीएम मोदी- पटेल देश के प्रधानमंत्री होते तो मेरे कश्मीर का ये हाल नहीं होता

7 फरवरी 2018

Asaduddin Owaisi demanded in Lok Sabha bring a law to punish who called Indian Muslim a Pakistani
India News

पाकिस्तानी कहने पर हो 3 साल की सजा, लोकसभा में ओवैसी ने उठाई मांग

7 फरवरी 2018

BJP MP Vinay Katiyar on Owaisi demand of prosecution for calling Indian Muslims Pakistani
India News

ओवैसी पर कटियार का पलटवार, मुसलमानों का भारत में क्या काम, पाक या बांग्लादेश चले जाएं

7 फरवरी 2018

Parliament LIVE: Opposition created ruckus at Lok Sabha During PM Modi Motion of Thanks Speech
India News

लोकसभा में PM मोदी बोलते रहे, विपक्ष से ड्रामा-जुमलेबाजी बंद करो के नारे गूंजते रहे

7 फरवरी 2018

political reaction on AIMIM Owaisi's demand of prosecution for calling Indian Muslims 'Pakistani'
India News

ओवैसी के बयान पर चढ़ा सियासी पारा, शुरू हुआ बयानबाजी का दौर

7 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

विपक्ष पर जमकर बरसे पीएम मोदी, चुन-चुनकर किए ये 10 बड़े हमले

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने बुधवार को लोकसभा में विपक्ष के भारी हंगामे के बीच कांग्रेस पार्टी पर जोरदार हमले किए।

7 फरवरी 2018

RAHUL GANDHI QUESTIONS PM MODI ON RAFALE DEAL TAKES POTSHOTS AT DEFENCE MINISTER NIRMALA SITHARAMAN 1:20

पीएम मोदी पर राहुल ने राफेल के बहाने किया ये सबसे बड़ा हमला

7 फरवरी 2018

BITCOIN VALUE PLUNGES AFTER CRASHING OF AMERICA STOCK MARKET 1:46

बिटक्वाइन खरीदने वालों की तिजोरी ऐसे हुई खाली, अब इनकम टैक्स वाले भी पड़े पीछे

7 फरवरी 2018

Reality check in village of Amitabh bachchan not Open defecation free 2:20

देश को खुले में शौच से बना कर रहे बिग बी के इस गांव में ही नहीं हैं शौचालय

7 फरवरी 2018

narendra modi to visit palestine uae and oman 3:00

खाड़ी देशों में मंदिर,मस्जिद की यात्रा के अलावा इसलिए खास है पीएम मोदी का दौरा

6 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Nagaland MLAs Resigns Before Assembly Election
India News

विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले नगालैंड के 8 विधायकों ने दिया इस्तीफा

6 फरवरी 2018

No one has nominated yet for Nagaland assembly elections, only two days left
India News

नागालैंड विधानसभा चुनावों के लिए अभी तक किसी ने नहीं किया नामांकन, सिर्फ दो दिन बाकी

6 फरवरी 2018

Political Parties of Nagaland boycott assembly Election
India News

नगालैंड के राजनीतिक दलों ने किया चुनाव बॉयकाट का फैसला

30 जनवरी 2018

bjp president amit shah on north east tour to do rallies for upcoming assembly elections campaigning
India News

मेघालय-त्रिपुरा-नागालैंड दौरे पर निकले अमित शाह, संबोधित करेंगे कई रैलियां

6 जनवरी 2018

nagaland women team bowled out for 2 runs in under 19 super league
Cricket News

सिर्फ 2 रन पर ऑलआउट हुई क्रिकेट टीम, फिर एक गेंद में निकला मैच का नतीजा

24 नवंबर 2017

President ramnath kovind said Its the golden opportunity for development of North East India
India News

पूर्वोत्तर के विकास का है सुनहरा अवसर, इसे लपक लेंः राष्ट्रपति

21 नवंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.