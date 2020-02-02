शहर चुनें

मुंबई में मकान का हिस्सा गिरने से पांच लोग घायल, अस्पताल में भर्ती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sun, 02 Feb 2020 04:59 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
महाराष्ट्र में एक मकान गिर गया है जिसमें पांच लोग घायल हो गए हैं। मुंबई के अंधेरी वेस्ट में रविवार को एक मकान का हिस्सा गिरने से चार लोग घायल हो गए। घायल व्यक्तियों को एक अस्पताल में स्थानांतरित कर दिया गया है। मामले की जांच की जा रही है। 
mumbai andheri west house collapsed
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

