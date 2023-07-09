Tamil Nadu: श्रीलंकाई नौसेना ने रामेश्वरम के 15 मछुआरों को पकड़ा, दो नाव को भी कब्जे में लिया

श्रीलंकाई नौसेना ने पाक जलडमरूमध्य के डेल्फ्ट द्वीप से दो नावों के साथ रामेश्वरम के 15 मछुआरों को पकड़ लिया है। पाक जलडमरूमध्य भारत के तमिलनाडु और द्वीप राष्ट्र श्रीलंका के उत्तरी प्रांत के जाफना जिले के बीच एक जलडमरूमध्य है।

Tamil Nadu | 15 Rameswaram fishermen apprehended with two boats by Sri Lankan Navy from Delft island in Palk Strait.