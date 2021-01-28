Home ›   Maharashtra ›   Fire in a warehouse in Bhandup area of Mumbai, firemen arrived on the spot

महाराष्ट्र: मुंबई के भांडुप इलाके में एक गोदाम में लगी आग, मौके पर पहुंचे दमकलकर्मी

Kuldeep Singh न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Published by: Kuldeep Singh
Updated Thu, 28 Jan 2021 11:50 PM IST
गोदाम में लगी आग
गोदाम में लगी आग - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र में मुंबई के भांडुप इलाके में एक गोदाम में आग लग गई है। मौके पर कम से कम 10 फायर टेंडर मौजूद हैं। इस आग में अब तक किसी के हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं है। फिलहाल दमकलकर्मी मौके पर मौजूद हैं जो आग बुझाने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। 
india news maharashtra mumbai national mumbai fire bhandup fire tenders

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more.

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
