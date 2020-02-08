शहर चुनें

India News

मुंबई के मिलान औद्योगिक एस्टेट में लगी भीषण आग, काबू पाने के प्रयास जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sat, 08 Feb 2020 02:00 AM IST
मिलान इंडस्ट्रियल एस्टेट में लगी आग
मिलान इंडस्ट्रियल एस्टेट में लगी आग - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
मुंबई में काला चौकी इलाके के अभ्युदय नगर में स्थित मिलान इंडस्ट्रियल एस्टेट में शुक्रवार शनिवार की रात भीषण आग लग गई। आग बुझाने के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। घटनास्थल पर पांच फायर टेंडर, एक एंबुलेंस और एक क्विक रिस्पॉन्स वाहन मौजूद है। आग लगने की वजह का अभी पता नहीं चल पाया है। हादसे में अभी किसी के घायल होने या जान जाने की खबर नहीं है। 
mumbai milan industrial estate fire in milan industrial estate
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

