मुंबई के मिलान औद्योगिक एस्टेट में लगी भीषण आग, काबू पाने के प्रयास जारी

Mumbai: A level-II fire has broken out at Milan Industrial Estate, Abhyudaya Nagar in Kala Chowky locality. 5 fire tenders, one ambulance, one Quick Response Vehicle is present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/LEy15Dx6XJ— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2020
8 फरवरी 2020