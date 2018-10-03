शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   Fire breaks out in the pharmacy department of Kolkata

कोलकाता मेडिकल कॉलेज में लगी आग, दमकल की 10 गाड़ियां पहुंची

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Wed, 03 Oct 2018 09:03 AM IST
Fire breaks out in the pharmacy department of Kolkata
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल की राजधानी कोलकाता में एक फार्मेसी डिपार्टमेंट में आग लग गई है। यह फार्मेसी डिपार्टमेंट कोलकाता मेडिकल कॉलेज और अस्पताल का है। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही मौके पर पुलिस पहुंची। साथ ही आग पर काबू पाने के लिए दमकल विभाग की 10 गाड़ियां भी मौजूद हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि सारे मरीज सुरक्षित हैं। 
विज्ञापन
 

Recommended

10 black pages in History of India which shook the nation
India News

अपराध के वो 10 काले पन्ने जिन्होंने देश को हिलाकर रख दिया था

3 अक्टूबर 2018

सौलधा गांव में हवा में उड़ रहे एनजीटी के आदेश, खुले में जलाया जा रहा कूड़ा
Jhajjar/Bahadurgarh

सौलधा गांव में हवा में उड़ रहे एनजीटी के आदेश, खुले में जलाया जा रहा कूड़ा

3 अक्टूबर 2018

demo pic
Nainital

एक सप्ताह पूर्व झुलसे व्यक्ति की मौत

3 अक्टूबर 2018

दबंगों ने फूंक दी गरीब की झोपड़ी, की लूटपाट
Barabanki

दबंगों ने फूंक दी गरीब की झोपड़ी, की लूटपाट

3 अक्टूबर 2018

Yoga and Health

डेंगू और चिकनगुनिया के वायरस में होता है ये बड़ा फर्क, जानें क्या होनी चाहिए सावधानियां

2 अक्टूबर 2018
Yoga and Health

डेंगू और चिकनगुनिया के वायरस में होता है ये बड़ा फर्क, जानें क्या होनी चाहिए सावधानियां

2 अक्टूबर 2018

Television

बिग बॉस की एक्स कंटेस्टेंट ने शो के इस राज से उठाया पर्दा, 12 साल से लगातार बोला जा रहा एक ही झूठ

2 अक्टूबर 2018

bigg boss
Nitibha Kaul
Nitibha Kaul
नितिभा कौल
Television

बिग बॉस की एक्स कंटेस्टेंट ने शो के इस राज से उठाया पर्दा, 12 साल से लगातार बोला जा रहा एक ही झूठ

2 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
pharmacy department fire breaks out hospital आग फार्मेसी डिपार्टमेंट
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

sonali bendre
Bollywood

सोनाली बेंद्रे की सेहत को लेकर अनुपम खेर ने दिया अपडेट, बताया- 'किस तरह कैंसर से लड़ रही हैं'

2 अक्टूबर 2018

bigg boss
Television

बिग बॉस की एक्स कंटेस्टेंट ने शो के इस राज से उठाया पर्दा, 12 साल से लगातार बोला जा रहा एक ही झूठ

2 अक्टूबर 2018

Gandhi jayanti 2018 quotes, hindi status, sms, mesages in hindi
Lifestyle

बापू की 150वीं जयंती पर दोस्तों को भेजें ये खास फेसबुक और वाट्सएप संदेश

2 अक्टूबर 2018

Here are the reasons why people should not ask someone why they are single
Relationship

शादी न करने के फैसले पर आखिर क्यों पूछे जाते हैं ऐसे सवाल...

2 अक्टूबर 2018

salman khan
Bollywood

रणबीर कपूर की दादी के निधन से बेहद दुखी हैं सलमान खान, कृष्णा राज कपूर के लिए खासतौर पर किया ये काम

2 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Neeru Agarwal passed away
Television

'ये हैं मोहब्बतें' की अभिनेत्री का निधन, दिव्यांका त्रिपाठी ने सोशल मीडिया पर डाला भावुक मैसेज

2 अक्टूबर 2018

gandhi
Fashion street

गांधी जयंती 2018: गांधी जी की परपोती दिखती हैं इतनी फैशनेबल, तस्वीरें हैं गवाह

2 अक्टूबर 2018

kangana ranaut
Bollywood

'मणिकर्णिका' का टीजर देख याद आएंगी 'बाहुबली' की शिवगामी देवी, कंगना रनौत की एक्टिंग ने खड़े किए रोंगटे

2 अक्टूबर 2018

महात्मा गांधी
Fitness

गांधी जयंती 2018: महात्मा गांधी की सेहत का राज थीं ये 6 चीजें, पढ़ें और आप भी रहें फिट

2 अक्टूबर 2018

kareena kapoor
Bollywood

कृष्णा कपूर Funeral: मां के अंतिम संस्कार में नहीं आए ऋषि कपूर, करीना कपूर ने रो-रोकर किया बुरा हाल

2 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

Gir lions
India News

भारत का गर्व खतरे में: गिर में दो और शेरों की मौत, अब तक 23 ने गंवाई जान

गुजरात के गिर में शेरों की लगातार हो रही मौत ने वन प्रशासन समेत पूरे देश को हिलाकर रख दिया है। सोमवार को खतरनाक वायरस की वजह से दो और शेरों की मौत हो गई। बता दें कि 12 सितंबर से अब तक कुल 23 शेरों की मौत हो चुकी है। 

3 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Police officer misbehaved 15-year-old by making hostage in police station
India News

पुलिसकर्मी की नापाक करतूत, चौकी में बंधक बनाकर 15 वर्षीय किशोर से किया कुकर्म       

3 अक्टूबर 2018

new aadhar card center will open in bsnl office
India News

केंद्र सरकार के इस फैसले के बाद आधार बनवाना, अपडेट करना होगा आसान

3 अक्टूबर 2018

Studies abroad became expensive due to weak rupee Against dollar
India News

कमजोर होता जा रहा रुपया तोड़ सकता है विदेश में पढ़ाई करने वाले छात्रों का सपना

3 अक्टूबर 2018

Seven types of crimes will now be online FIR, soon will be the portal
India News

अब सात तरह के अपराधों की होगी ऑनलाइन एफआईआर

3 अक्टूबर 2018

Government asked facebook to provide detailes how many accounts of Indian affected
India News

फेसबुक बताए कितने भारतीयों के अकाउंट में लगी सेंध : सरकार

3 अक्टूबर 2018

IL & FS crisis : license of 1500 small companies can be canceled
India News

आईएल एंड एफएस संकट : 1500 छोटी कंपनियों का लाइसेंस हो सकता है रद्द

3 अक्टूबर 2018

todays important news on amar ujala.com
India News

आज इन प्रमुख खबरों पर रहेगी नजर, अपडेट मिलेगा अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम पर

3 अक्टूबर 2018

bengaluru : lookout notice issued in case of 3 crore fraud
India News

बंगलूरू : तीन करोड़ के फ्रॉड मामले में वैश्विक लुकआउट नोटिस जारी

3 अक्टूबर 2018

PM Narendra Modi
India News

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज लेंगे यूएन का सर्वोच्च पर्यावरण पुरस्कार

3 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

उग्र हो सकता है किसान आंदोलन समेत इन खबरों पर रहेगी हमारी नजर

किसान आंदोलन के चलते तनाव की आशंका को देखते हुए जिला प्रशासन ने गाजियाबाद के सारे स्कूल-कॉलेजों को बंद करने का आदेश दिया है, समेत इन खबरों पर रहेगी हमारी नजर

3 अक्टूबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 2:57

वो किसान नेता जिससे डरती थीं सरकारें, एक आवाज पर जमा हो जाते थे लाखों किसान

2 अक्टूबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 2:23

बयान: सीएम योगी और किसान नेताओं में कौन सही और कौन गलत?

2 अक्टूबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 2:02

प्रदर्शन कर रहे किसानों के समर्थन में आए अखिलेश यादव, मोदी सरकार पर किया हमला

2 अक्टूबर 2018

Lal Bahadur Shastri quotes 1:20

लाल बहादुर शास्त्री जी के वो विचार जो आपकी जिंदगी बदल देंगे

2 अक्टूबर 2018

Related

जस्टिस रंजन गोगोई
India News

जस्टिस रंजन गोगोई आज लेंगे मुख्य न्यायाधीश के पद की शपथ

3 अक्टूबर 2018

Modi government has made Muslims citizens of the double standards: Yogendra Yadav
India News

टूट रहा है मोदी का तिलिस्म, सरकार ने मुसलमानों को दोयम दर्जे का नागरिक बना दिया: योगेन्द्र यादव 

2 अक्टूबर 2018

Villagers will increase participation in tourism business, income will increase
India News

पर्यटन कारोबार में ग्रामीणों की बढ़ेगी भागीदारी, आय में होगी बढ़ोतरी

3 अक्टूबर 2018

argument on stage between Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi and AIADMK MLA A Anbalagan at a function
India News

वीडियोः किरण बेदी और एआईएडीएमके विधायक के बीच मंच पर हुई तीखी बहस

2 अक्टूबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

सबरीमाला मंदिर: हिरासत में 4000 से ज्यादा महिलाएं, सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के हैं खिलाफ

2 अक्टूबर 2018

नोबेल पुरस्कार विजेता कैलाश सत्यार्थी
India News

आरएसएस ने भेजा नोबेल पुरस्कार प्राप्त कैलाश सत्यार्थी को निमंत्रण

2 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.