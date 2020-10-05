शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   external ministry tell SC that extradition of Vijay Mallya was ordered by UK top court but not aware why it is going delayed

माल्या के प्रत्यर्पण में हो रही देरी पर सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में कहा- कारण पता नहीं है

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 05 Oct 2020 03:10 PM IST
विजय माल्या (फाइल फोटो)
विजय माल्या (फाइल फोटो)

उच्चतम न्ययाालय में सोमवार को भगोड़े शराब कारोबारी विजय माल्या के मामले पर सुनवाई हुई। इसपर विदेश मंत्रालय ने अदालत को बताया कि भगोड़े कारोबारी के प्रत्यर्पण का आदेश यूनाइटेड किंगडम की सर्वोच्च अदालत ने दिया था लेकिन इसका कोई असर नहीं हुआ है। केंद्र का कहना है कि उसे ब्रिटेन में चल रही गुप्त कार्यवाही की जानकारी नहीं है जिसके कारण माल्या के प्रत्यर्पण में देरी हो रही है।
india news national ministry of external affairs supreme court extradition vijay mallya united kingdom

विज्ञापन

