माल्या के प्रत्यर्पण में हो रही देरी पर सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में कहा- कारण पता नहीं है

Ministry of External Affairs tells Supreme Court that extradition of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya was ordered by United Kingdom's highest court but has not been affected. Centre says it's not aware of secret ongoing proceedings in UK which are delaying Mallya's extradition pic.twitter.com/ph7L0OGwDJ— ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.