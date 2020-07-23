चुनाव आयोग ने कोरोना महामारी के मद्देनजर लोकसभा-विधानसभा के उपचुनाव किए स्थगित

Delhi: Election Commission of India has deferred by-elections to Lok Sabha & state Assemblies scheduled up to September 7, in view of COVID-19 pandemic & flood situation in certain states. The elections will be held as soon as the situation becomes conducive.— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2020
