Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hit Nepal-India border region

भारत-नेपाल सीमा पर महसूस किए गए 4.6 की तीव्रता से भूकंप के झटके

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 09 Aug 2019 07:59 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
भारत-नेपाल सीमा पर भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए हैं। झटकों की तीव्रता 4.6 बताई गई है। अधिक जानकारी का इंतजार है।
earthquake nepal-india border earthquake in nepal-india border भूकंप
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

