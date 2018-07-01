शहर चुनें

दिल्ली-एनसीआर सहित उत्तर भारत में भूकंप के झटके, लोगों में दहशत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 01 Jul 2018 04:22 PM IST
Earthquake hits delhi ncr and north india
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली-एनसीआर सहित पूरे उत्तर भारत में भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक, रिक्टर स्केल पर भूंकप की तीव्रता 4.0 मापी गई है। रविवार दोपहर करीब 3 बजकर 37 मिनट पर झटके महसूस किए गए।
 




भूकंप का केंद्र हरियाणा के सोनीपत में था। सोनीपत, झज्जर, रोहतक, नारनौल में भूकंप ने लोगों ने डराया। झटके आने पर लोग घर-ऑफिस से आनन-फानन में बाहर आ गए।

हालांकि भूकंप के झटके को बहुत लोगों ने महसूस किया और कुछ लोगों को पता भी नहीं चला। फिलहाल किसी के हताहत होने की कोई खबर नहीं है। 
भूकंप
Chandigarh

भूकंप के झटकों से हिला हरियाणा, कई शहरों में डोल गई धरती, सहमे लोग घरों से बाहर निकले

1 जुलाई 2018

Earthquake
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली एनसीआर में लग हल्के भूकंप के झटके, तीव्रता 3.9 बताया जा रहा

1 जुलाई 2018

earthquake in chamba of 3. magnitude
Shimla

भूकंप से फिर हिला चंबा, रात को 3.0 की तीव्रता से आया झटका

24 जून 2018

भूकंप
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: उत्तरकाशी में भूकंप के झटकों से डोली धरती, दहशत में आए लोग

14 जून 2018

भूकंप
India News

5.1 तीव्रता के भूकंप से हिला असम

11 जून 2018

भूकंप
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: भूकंप के झटकों से हिला गढ़वाल, दहशत में घरों से बाहर भागे लोग

7 जून 2018

