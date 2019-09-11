शहर चुनें

डीआरडीओ ने मानव द्वारा ले जाई जा सकने वाले एंटी टैंक गाइडेड मिलाइल सिस्टम का किया सफल परीक्षण

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कुन्नूर Updated Wed, 11 Sep 2019 09:09 PM IST
मैन पोर्टेबल एंटी टैंक गाइडेड मिसाइल का परीक्षण
मैन पोर्टेबल एंटी टैंक गाइडेड मिसाइल का परीक्षण - फोटो : एएनआई
रक्षा अनुसंधान एवं विकास संगठन (डीआरडीओ) ने बुधवार को आंध्र प्रदेश के कुन्नूर में मनुष्य द्वारा ढोई जा सकने वाले एंटी टैंक गाइडेड मिसाइल सिस्टम का परीक्षण किया। यह मिसाइल सिस्टम का तीसरा सफल परीक्षण है जिसे भारतीय सेना के लिए तीसरी पीढ़ी की एंटी टैंक गाइडेड मिसाइल की जरूरत के लिए विकसित किया जा रहा है।
इससे पहले डीआरडीओ ने आज दूसरा स्वदेश विकसित अवाक्स यानी एयरबोर्न अर्ली वार्निंग एंड कंट्रोल एयरक्राफ्ट (प्रारंभिक चेतावनी व नियंत्रण विमान) 'नेत्र' भारतीय वायु सेना के सुपुर्द किया। 
